"Caitlin Clark & the avengers coming soon" - Fever fans go wild as 3x WNBA champ returns as Aliyah Boston's frontcourt partner

Shortly after re-signing Kelsey Mitchell, the Indiana Fever made another big splash in WNBA free agency. Following their latest addition, fans have begun comparing Caitlin Clark and the franchise to a dynasty in another sport.

On Friday, news emerged that Indiana has agreed to terms on a deal with veteran forward Natasha Howard. As a former champion and Defensive Player of the Year, she'll help bolster the frontcourt alongside Aliyah Boston. Howard spent last season with the Dallas Wings, averaging 17.6 points and 6.7 rebounds.

Shortly after news of the Indiana Fever's last swing in free agency hit social media, fans began pouring in with reactions. Some feel Clark is about to go on a run that will outshine what Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have done in the NFL.

"Caitlin Clark & the avengers coming soon," a fan said.

Most fans were elated by the news and felt that the addition of Howard would greatly improve the roster.

"WE WINNING IT ALL NEXT YEAR," one fan said.

"Clark Mitchell Boston and Howard. The indiana is official the best team in the wnba right now," another fan said.

"Good pickup. The fever are gonna be dangerous," one fan said.

Aliyah Boston reacts as Natasha Howard rejoins Indiana Fever

After reaching the playoffs last season, the Indiana Fever seem poised to continue making strides to contend. They brought in a new head coach, Stephanie White, brought back a key contributor in Kelsey Mitchell and now have landed a former All-Star in free agency.

Indiana fans were not the only ones hyped about the signing of Natasha Howard, as the players also seem to approve of the signing. Aliyah Boston shared her excitement over the new addition on X (formerly Twitter).

“Yall know what’s coming…. BOW BOW BOW let’s get it,” Boston wrote.

Of all the players on the Fever, Boston might have the most to gain from the signing of Howard. The two will play alongside each other in the frontcourt, and Howard can also be a mentor for Boston. As someone who has had success in the WNBA for over a decade, the young forward can learn a lot from her new teammate.

After years of collecting young talent in the draft, Indiana is poised to start climbing the ranks in the WNBA. They have their young core intact with players like Boston, Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull. Now, they’re adding reliable vets to put around them in hopes of taking the next step.

They still have a lot of teams ahead of them in terms of contention, but there’s no denying Indiana has the talent to compete with anyone on a nightly basis.

