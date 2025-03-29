"Caitlin Clark on the bench now"- WNBA fans react as Sydney Colson joins Fever stars for first-ever practice

The Indiana Fever introduced Sydney Colson, the latest addition to Caitlin Clark's supporting cast, on Tuesday. Colson played the previous three seasons with the Las Vegas Aces, where she helped the team win two championships. The veteran playmaker adds leadership, energy and hustle off the bench for the Fever.

Ad

On Friday, the Fever posted a video of Colson's first workout with the team. The clip promptly earned the reaction of fans:

"Cc on the bench now real ballers are here."

One fan said:

"Layups will be converted this season. Go Fever!"

Another fan added:

"I don’t know about you but I am so EXCITED for the W season to start. Woohoo!!!! Go Fever❤️🔥"

Ad

Trending

@ree_ continued:

"Stephanie White is actually going to know how to utilize Syd. I love this for her and for the Fever!"

@rkrie53 reacted:

"Man she’s fast 💨 🔥🔥🔥"

Reactions to Sydney Colson's first training with the Indiana Fever. [photo: @indianafever/IG]

Sydney Colson did some of the drills with Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull. They trained under the watchful eyes of Keith Porter. The Fever's new player development coach has already worked out with the new acquisitions, so it was not surprising to see him do the same with Colson.

Ad

The two-time WNBA champ joins a backcourt that includes Clark, Hull, Jaelyn Brown, Sophie Cunningham, and Kelsey Mitchell. She could come in to provide a breather for any of the two starting guards.

Sydney Colson embraces role within Caitlin Clark's supporting cast

Sydney Colson averaged 6.6 minutes per game while playing for the star-studded Las Vegas Aces in three seasons. She does not expect that to change much while playing as a member of Caitlin Clark's supporting cast.

Ad

Colson had this to say during her introductory press conference about her role with the Fever:

(1:40 mark)

“I’m bringing veteran leadership, knowledge, energy, swinging the defensive momentum, just being that person that’s dependable. I’m always gonna come in and do my role, and I’ll thrive whether it’s eight minutes, it’s 15 minutes, it’s two minutes, I’m gonna play hard and get everybody involved. I want to win, ultimately.”

Ad

Ad

Sydney Colson added that she had her eyes on Indiana before the Fever brought veterans, Natasha Howard and DeWanna Bonner. She said that she has long admired Caitlin Clarka and Aliyah Boston's game.

The inexperienced Fever exited the playoffs early last season. As such, Colson, Bonner, Howard and Cunningham are expected to provide an invaluable boost for the Fever this time around.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback