Caitlin Clark and boyfriend Connor McCaffery adorably try talking to each other after distant seating situation in Fever's Game 2 win

Caitlin Clark and her boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, sat several feet apart for Tuesday’s Game 2 showdown between the Indiana Fever and the Atlanta Dream. The WNBA superstar stayed on the bench with her Fever teammates while McCaffery had a courtside seat near one of the baskets. Despite the distance separating the two, Clark and McCaffery continued to communicate.Clark was her usual lively and engaged self on the bench. Although she could not play, she was perhaps her team’s biggest and loudest supporter. She sat between Chloe Bibby and Sophie Cunningham, who were just as vocal in cheering for their Fever teammates.McCaffery, a former Indiana Pacers assistant coach, wore red to join a sea of Fever supporters, who made the arena reverberate with their loud cheers. He was as animated as Clark and often communicated with her despite the distance and the noise.With Cailtin Clark and Connor McCaffery in the building, the Indiana Fever led from start to finish to win 77-60. Kelsey Mitchell led the team with 19 points, four assists and two steals. Natasha Howard and Aliyah Boston combined to contribute 27 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Indiana’s win tied the series at one game apiece before the series returns to Atlanta for the decider.Caitlin Clark gave a shoutout to Fever fans on TuesdayOver 16,000 fans trooped to the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday for Game 2 of the Fever-Dream first-round series. Even without Caitlin Clark, Fever supporters showed up to give the home team a spark.Late in the third quarter, pandemonium broke out when Lexie Hull’s 3-pointer capped off a play that started with a Kelsey Mitchell steal. The Dream inched to within 56-44 before the triple gave the Fever a more comfortable advantage with 10 minutes to go.Caitlin Clark tweeted about the key play that had the crowd on its feet:“Shoutout the fans!!! Gainbridge was LOUD!”Caitlin Clark @CaitlinClark22LINKShoutout the fans!!! Gainbridge was LOUD!❤️❤️❤️Gainbridge Fieldhouse grew louder after the Indiana Fever opened the fourth quarter with a 7-0 run. Dream guard Te-Hina Paopao momentarily ended the onslaught with a 3-pointer before Natasha Howard responded with four points.The fans inside the arena helped the home team cruise to a lopsided win. Caitlin Clark couldn’t help but give Fever supporters a shoutout.