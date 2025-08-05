"Caitlin Clark brings her own defensive versatility": Stephanie White breaks down what Indiana Fever are missing with superstar injured

The Indiana Fever are on a roll despite Caitlin Clark missing the team’s last seven games due to a groin injury. After back-to-back losses following Clark’s injury, the Fever have racked up a season-high five straight games. Clark does not have a timetable for a return, but Fever coach Stephanie White expects the franchise point guard to suit up before the season ends.When asked on NBA Today on Monday about how her team’s dynamics would change once Clark returns, White responded:“She demands so much gravity. … Everybody else will be able to get more high-percentage looks because of what she demands on the defensive end of the floor. She brings her own defensive versatility because of her length, because of her size. We’ll certainly look different. I think we’ll be that much more dangerous.”During the Fever’s five-game winning run, some fans are pointing out how the team has been playing without Caitlin Clark. A few have suggested that they are much better without the All-Star point guard.Clark has been much maligned on defense, but the Indiana Fever have been solid whether she plays or not. When on the court, Indiana owns a 99.5 defensive rating, while off of it, the team averages 99.0 DRTG, per WNBA Stats.Unsurprisingly, it is on offense that Caitlin Clark makes a key difference. When she plays, the Fever puts up a 108.6 offensive rating. Without Clark, the figure drops to 101.8 ORTG. Only Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell have had a better impact than she has on offense.White sees the Fever playing much better when she returns.Stephanie White and Fever taking cautious approach to Caitlin Clark’s injuryCaitlin Clark has been battling with muscle injuries this season. She had to sit out for roughly three weeks at the start of the season due to a quad injury. A groin injury followed before the current right groin injury has caused her to miss seven straight games (and counting).Although there is optimism about Clark’s recovery, Stephanie White and the Indiana Fever are sticking to a schedule. Here’s what White had to say on Sunday when pressed about when Clark would play again:&quot;I know she wants to be out here on the floor, and we want her out here on the floor, but making sure that she's ready is the most important thing. I still don't know how far we are. We're going to take it one step at a time, one day at a time, and go from there.&quot;White and the Fever faithful are hopeful she returns fully healthy. Despite their good form, White is confident the team will be even “more dangerous” when she is cleared to play.