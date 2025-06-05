Caitlin Clark broke the system with sales explosion so intense officials thought it was a scam: "They got audited"

Just how powerful is the Caitlin Clark effect? According to Indiana-based journalist Travonne Edwards, Clark’s skyrocketing popularity has driven Fever merchandise sales so high that the team store was audited due to the volume.
In an appearance on the latest episode of “The Right Time with Bomani Jones” podcast, Edwards was asked what it’s like living in Indiana as Clark fever takes over.
He dropped a surprising detail: the Fever team store was audited after an overwhelming surge in sales, all tied to Clark’s soaring fanbase.
“I'm going to just put this in context — the quota has been reached for team sales in the store to a point where they got audited,” Edwards said. “(They sold) so much (gear).”
He added that the “Caitlin Clark effect” has brought a college-like energy to Fever home games, with attendance at Gainbridge Fieldhouse now eclipsing even the Pacers, their NBA counterparts.
“You can't get a seat,” Edwards said. “You need giveaways. It's been sold out since it was announced.
“You can't get in the building. The Pacers only fill it up like that when it's playoffs. You can't get in the building. It's the hottest ticket. It's an experience, bro. It's the closest thing to college.”
The WNBA has seen a boom in attendance overall, with 2024 bringing the league’s highest turnout in 22 years, per the Associated Press. The Fever alone shattered records, drawing an average of 17,035 fans per home game — a league best.
Caitlin Clark’s injury further underscores her influence as ticket prices drop
Caitlin Clark recently suffered a left quad strain and is expected to be out until mid-June. Her absence has already made waves, including a steep dip in ticket sales for the much-anticipated June 7 showdown with Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky.
Per Front Office Sports, which cited data from TickPick, ticket prices for that matchup plummeted 71% — falling from $86 to just $25 — since Clark was ruled out.
That game had been moved to the United Center, the 21,000-seat home of the Chicago Bulls, to accommodate massive demand.
On Tuesday, Fever head coach Stephanie White said there’s no update yet on Clark’s return. The team has gone 1-2 in the games she’s missed.