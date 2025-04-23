Caitlin Clark called “repeater” as she rocks $4000 bag in Pacers’ 2-0 demolition of Bucks

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark appeared during the Indiana Pacers' 123-115 Game 2 win against the Milwaukee Bucks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. A fan account on X, which posts Clark's outfit and fashion styles, said the superstar's bag is "always on repeat."

Ad

The account described the bag as a favorite of the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year. According to Saks Fifth Avenue's website, the Prada Soft Sound Small Leather Shoulder Bag costs $4,000.

"One of Caitlin’s faves – the Soft Sound small leather shoulder bag in white. Simple, sleek, and always on repeat," the tweet said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Caitlin Clark surprised fans present on Tuesday as they aided the Pacers in giving out t-shirts. She was with her Fever teammates Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell, among others.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Fever also plays their WNBA home games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Businessman Herb Simon, the longtime owner of the Pacers, also owns the Fever.

The Pacers took care of business on Tuesday as they went up 2-0 in their best-of-seven Eastern Conference first-round series against the Bucks. Game 3 of the series will be on Friday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

Caitlin Clark was also in attendance for Game 1 of Pacers-Bucks

On Saturday, Time 2024 Athlete of the Year Caitlin Clark was also spotted watching the opening game of the Indiana Pacers' first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Ad

Clark was wearing the Pacers' playoff t-shirts that were distributed to fans. The NBA shared a clip of Clark on Saturday.

Expand Tweet

Ad

In addition to Clark, her Indiana Fever coach, Stephanie White, was also at the game. White was part of ESPN's broadcast team alongside Michael Grady and Katie George.

After a first-round playoff exit last season, Caitlin Clark's Fever is among the early favorites to contend for the championship. WNBA training camps will start on Sunday. The Fever's regular-season opening games will be against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky on May 17 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kim Daniel Rubinos Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.



Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.



Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.



Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe. Know More