Caitlin Clark called “repeater” as she rocks $4000 bag in Pacers’ 2-0 demolition of Bucks

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark appeared during the Indiana Pacers' 123-115 Game 2 win against the Milwaukee Bucks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. A fan account on X, which posts Clark's outfit and fashion styles, said the superstar's bag is "always on repeat."
The account described the bag as a favorite of the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year. According to Saks Fifth Avenue's website, the Prada Soft Sound Small Leather Shoulder Bag costs $4,000.
"One of Caitlin’s faves – the Soft Sound small leather shoulder bag in white. Simple, sleek, and always on repeat," the tweet said.
Caitlin Clark surprised fans present on Tuesday as they aided the Pacers in giving out t-shirts. She was with her Fever teammates Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell, among others.
The Fever also plays their WNBA home games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Businessman Herb Simon, the longtime owner of the Pacers, also owns the Fever.
The Pacers took care of business on Tuesday as they went up 2-0 in their best-of-seven Eastern Conference first-round series against the Bucks. Game 3 of the series will be on Friday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
Caitlin Clark was also in attendance for Game 1 of Pacers-Bucks
On Saturday, Time 2024 Athlete of the Year Caitlin Clark was also spotted watching the opening game of the Indiana Pacers' first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Clark was wearing the Pacers' playoff t-shirts that were distributed to fans. The NBA shared a clip of Clark on Saturday.
In addition to Clark, her Indiana Fever coach, Stephanie White, was also at the game. White was part of ESPN's broadcast team alongside Michael Grady and Katie George.
After a first-round playoff exit last season, Caitlin Clark's Fever is among the early favorites to contend for the championship. WNBA training camps will start on Sunday. The Fever's regular-season opening games will be against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky on May 17 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
