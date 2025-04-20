Caitlin Clark can’t contain her emotions after Lexie Hull gets engaged to boyfriend Will Matthiessen

Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull shared some big news on social media, and Caitlin Clark couldn't help gushing over it. Hull is now engaged to her boyfriend, Will Matthiessen, and she shared some snapshots of his proposal on her Instagram on Sunday.
Hull posted eight pictures, including one where Matthiessen was on his knees.
The post has garnered thousands of likes and plenty of comments congratulating the couple. Clark was among those who shared messages for Hull and her fiancé.
"YAYAYAYAYAYAYAYAYAYAYY SO HAPPY," Clark commented.
However, Clark was not content to just comment on her teammate's post. She also shared the joyous news on her Instagram story.
Matthiessen is a former professional athlete. He played baseball as a first baseman, designated hitter and relief pitcher. Like Hull, Matthiessen is also from Stanford University.
He was drafted in the sixth round by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2019 but retired in 2024.
Meanwhile, Hull is entering her fourth year in the WNBA. She was drafted sixth overall by the Fever in 2022.
Caitlin Clark was in attendance for Game 1 of the Milwaukee Bucks-Indiana Pacers playoff matchup
The WNBA's 2025 season will start soon, with teams scheduled to begin their training camps on April 27. Before the grind for the 2025 campaign, Caitlin Clark took time to support the Indiana Fever's NBA counterparts, the Pacers.
They began their seven-game series against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Clark was featured on camera and wore the yellow shirt that most of the team's supporters were wearing.
With Clark in attendance, Indiana defeated Milwaukee 117-98.
The Bucks only led twice for brief periods in the first quarter, and their largest advantage was only three points. In the 8:50 mark of the first quarter, Pascal Siakam hit a 3-pointer to put Indiana up 10-8. Since that point in the game, the Pacers never relinquished the lead. Their advantage grew by as much as 28 points in the third quarter.
Siakam led the team with 25 points and seven rebounds. Meanwhile, All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton, a close friend of Clark, contributed 10 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds.