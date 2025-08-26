Caitlin Clark celebrates Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement news

Caitlin Clark joined the millions of fans around the world in celebrating the engagement of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. The pop superstar announced it via a social media post on Tuesday.The &quot;You Belong With Me&quot; singer posted a series of pictures on Instagram, sharing the memorable moment with her 280 million followers. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end proposed to Swift in a garden. She wore a stripe maxi dress, while Kelce had a black T-shirt on and paired it with a pair of off-white shorts.Swift broke the news with a unique caption.&quot;Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨,&quot; Swift wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCaitlin Clark, who has grown close to the couple since last year, celebrated the their big day on her social media. She reposted Swift's post on her Instagram Story, with Swift's &quot;So High School&quot; song in the background.[Credit: IG/@caitlinclark22]