  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Caitlin Clark
  • Caitlin Clark celebrates Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement news

Caitlin Clark celebrates Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement news

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Aug 26, 2025 17:41 GMT
AFC Divisional Playoffs: Houston Texans v Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Getty
Caitlin Clark celebrated Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement news (image credit: getty)

Caitlin Clark joined the millions of fans around the world in celebrating the engagement of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. The pop superstar announced it via a social media post on Tuesday.

Ad

The "You Belong With Me" singer posted a series of pictures on Instagram, sharing the memorable moment with her 280 million followers. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end proposed to Swift in a garden. She wore a stripe maxi dress, while Kelce had a black T-shirt on and paired it with a pair of off-white shorts.

Swift broke the news with a unique caption.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨," Swift wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Caitlin Clark, who has grown close to the couple since last year, celebrated the their big day on her social media. She reposted Swift's post on her Instagram Story, with Swift's "So High School" song in the background.

[Credit: IG/@caitlinclark22]
[Credit: IG/@caitlinclark22]
About the author
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications