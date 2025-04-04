"Caitlin Clark changed your life": Fans at odds as Angel Reese revisits career-defining moment on its anniversary

On Thursday, fans on X (formerly Twitter) engaged in discussion about a tweet from Angel Reese, who reflected on a significant moment in her career. She commemorated the anniversary of her team's first NCAA title win, when they defeated Caitlin Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes to secure the trophy.

Reese's tweet left fans at odds as they discussed her career-defining moment in the comments section.

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese relived LSU's historic moment on X as April 2 marked the second anniversary of the program's maiden title win. Captioning the tweet with a short message, she wrote:

"Damn i won a natty 2 years ago today & it changed my life forever," she reminisced.

Reese's tweet sparked a lot of reactions, with fans expressing differing opinions. Many celebrated the anniversary alongside "Bayou Barbie," while others showed their support for Caitlin Clark:

"Caitlin changed your life," claimed a fan.

"You got carried by three teammates to win the natty. You didn't win. Your team did. All you did was taunt Caitlin when the game was over, and that's what changed your life forever. If you don't do that, no one would know who you are," said another fan.

"CC changed your life forever," expressed a third.

Despite many showing their support for Caitlin Clark, there were plenty on Reese's corner too:

"You have more nattys that caitlin and paige and jim dalfino combined. wow!" cheered one fan.

"Forever a champ," wrote another.

"We got nattys on this side goat," sneered another fan.

The 2023 NCAA Tournament was historic, as it broke the viewership record by a mile, and it was mostly down to the rivalry between the two women. Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark dominated headlines during the tournament and forged one of the most fiery rivalries in college basketball history.

With that said, the LSU Tigers beat the Iowa Hawkeyes in the national championship game by a score of 102-85, creating history and winning their maiden NCAA title.

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese once gave their take on suiting up for the same team during the WNBA All-Star weekend

The rivalry between Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark has been common knowledge to basketball fans since their historic NCAA final run in 2023. This discord between the two then seeped into the WNBA after Clark and Reese were selected as the first and seventh overall picks, respectively.

Despite their intense rivalry, fans experienced something unique during the 2024 WNBA All-Star Weekend when the two players were selected to play on the same team.

In an interview before the event, Clark shared her thoughts on the opportunity to be Reese's teammate and expressed her excitement about playing alongside her:

"I don't think I've ever been her teammate before, even with USA Basketball or anything like that. So, I know people are going to be really excited about it, but I hope it doesn't take away from everybody else," she said.

The two eventually suited up for Team WNBA and complemented each other well during their exchanges on the court. During the game, Angel Reese was asked about her opinion on playing with Clark and was seen praising her rival:

"It's so cool, when she gets the ball, I'm running, looking for the ball because I know she's gonna throw it, she's been great to play with. Hopefully, in four years, we'll be Olympians together," she expressed.

The duo helped Team WNBA beat the USA Women's Basketball team in a close encounter, with the final score reading 117-109.

