Caitlin Clark channels JuJu Watkins to help out old team before high-profile clash on her jersey retirement night

Indiana Fever All-Star guard and University of Iowa basketball legend Caitlin Clark gave the Hawkeyes some help as they prepared to take on JuJu Watkins and the USC Trojans on Sunday in a game that will see the school honor Clark by retiring her No. 22 jersey.

Clark, who made history as the all-time leader in points in NCAA Division 1 play in her four years in Iowa, played the part of Watkins in practice for the Hawkeyes ahead of their game against Big Ten-leading USC at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.

USC (19-1 overall, 9-0 Big Ten Conference) enters the match riding a 15-game winning streak. Sophomore Watkins has been leading the charge for the Trojans, averaging a team-high 24.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.9 blocks in 34 minutes per game.

Iowa (14-7 overall, 4-6 in Big Ten), meanwhile, is coming off back-to-back victories over Washington and Northwestern, respectively. Before the two-game ascent, the Hawkeyes lost four straight games.

Providing glitter to the proceedings is the scheduled jersey retirement for Caitlin Clark. She is being honored for the stellar collegiate career she had in Iowa, where she elevated the Hawkeyes to further national prominence with her scoring prowess, particularly her long bombs from deep, to break the NCAA Division 1 all-time scoring record with 3.951 career points.

Clark's No. 22 jersey will be the third to be retired by the Iowa women's basketball team, following Megan Gustafson (No. 10) and Michelle Edwards (No. 30).

Caitlin Clark expects an emotional moment during her jersey retirement night

Caitlin Clark is expecting her Iowa jersey retirement on Sunday to be an emotional event, but is ready for it, surrounded by people who are close to her and who have played a big part in her basketball journey.

The 23-year-old Des Moines native shared her thoughts on her special night in an interview with 247Sports, saying:

"I think it's hard to probably feel all the emotions until I'm going to be inside of Carver and really see it, and experience that with my family. Not that I'm not actually going to be playing, I feel like I'll be more emotional even though I'm not a super emotional person."

Apart from showcasing her scoring prowess to make NCAA Division 1 history, Caitlin Clark led the Hawkeyes to back-to-back national championship game appearances in her final two years in Iowa.

She has since translated her game well in the pros, playing for the Indiana Fever, who selected her first overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

In her rookie season, Clark was stellar, posting numbers of 19.2 points, 8.4 assists (league-high), 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. She helped the Fever reach the postseason for the first time in eight years and went on to win WNBA Rookie of the Year honors. Her arrival, too, was largely credited for infusing renewed interest in the WNBA both from old and new fans.

