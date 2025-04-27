"Caitlin Clark chilling on the defense" - Aliyah Boston, DeWanna Bonner & other Fever stars' intense preseason hustle has fans amped

The Indiana Fever, with Caitlin Clark at the core, is one of the exciting teams going into the 2025 WNBA season. The Fever front office made some major moves in the offseason to bring in the best-in-the-league veteran talents to help Clark and the younger players make a deep playoff run.

On Sunday, an X user shared a video from Fever's first training camp with the new squad. The video features a five-on-five drill with the players going at each other. The new lineup's defensive formation looked solid, with intense ball pressure, while the offense flowed smoothly, with great ball movements and baseline cuts.

The fans dropped in the post's comment section to express their thoughts on the new Fever's intense preseason hustles.

"Cc chilling on defense and i’m ok with it," one fan commented.

"The Length and speed on this team is gonna be insane🔥🔥" another fan commented.

"here’s the receipt: they are going to win a chip this year," another fan said.

Some fans praised DeWanna Bonner for her great intensity in collecting rebounds.

"Lmaooooo DB snatched the s**t out that rebound 😂" one fan said.

"Watching DB rebound brought a happy tear to my eye," another fan said.

"the DB reboundddddddddd! YESSSS we on one!!!!!!!" another fan commented.

The Fever will open the new WNBA season with a Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese matchup as they take on the Chicago Sky in May. 17 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

DeWanna Bonner reveals her honest thoughts on Caitlin Clark after the first day of preseason training camp

DeWanna Bonner is one of the big veteran names that the Fever acquired during this offseason. She was the main star on the Connecticut Sun squad that eliminated the Fever last season in the first round of the playoffs.

The Fever also signed former Sun coach Stephanie White, who coached Bonner last season. Now with both alongside Caitlin Clark, the team looks stronger than ever. On Sunday, Indiana opened its preseason camp, where Bonner and the newcomers practiced with their new teammates for the first time.

After the camp's first day, Bonner spoke with James Boyd from the Athletic and revealed her first impressions on playing Clark.

"She’s such a dynamic player. She does a lot for this team, and we understand that," Bonner said. "I think everybody here just wants to make her life easier, and she wants to make everybody else’s life easier."

It will be interesting to see how the Fever fare against the league's top teams with their revamped roster, but they have time before taking the court. For now, Clark and the squad must build chemistry before the season starts.

