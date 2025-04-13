Caitlin Clark clears the air on pursuing professional golf career

For the past two years, every word that Caitlin Clark has said on record has been thoroughly scrutinized by her legions of fans. Seven months ago, the Indiana Fever star made a comment about an alternative career — a comment that many people apparently took quite seriously.
Shortly after the Fever's 2024 playoff run came to an end, Clark described what she wanted to in the offseason:
"I’m gonna play some golf. That’s what I’m gonna do until it becomes too cold in Indiana. I’ll become a professional golfer," she said.
The instant reaction of her teammate Aliyah Boston ("Not too much, babe. Keep it to basketball.") became a common sentiment among some CC fans, who couldn't fathom the thought of their favorite player getting caught up in another sport.
Finally, on Saturday, Clark set the record straight in an appearance on the "Under the Umbrellas" online series presented by The Masters Tournament. Speaking to host Kira K. Dixon, the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year unraveled the true meaning of that comment:
"I was joking around and people were like, 'Oh my gosh, maybe she's gonna do it,' And I'm like, no," a smiling Clark emphatically said.
Clark did admit that she got around to playing "a ton" of golf in the offseason, learning from professionals like Nelly Korda, Max Homa, and John Rahm. The Fever guard expressed her appreciation for the experience of seeing these skilled athletes in the flesh:
"Just to see them hit the ball and play up close...they're just incredible. Their swings are so smooth."
While some fans will pay attention to Clark's appreciation for golf, others will fixate on the fact that she is clearly not leaving hoops behind.
Caitlin Clark: Masters Tournament is "number one" among major sporting events
At one point in the "Under the Umbrellas" episode, Dixon asked Clark how the Masters Tournament compared to other major sporting events like the NCAA Final Four and the NBA Finals. Clark responded with a bold assertion:
"I honestly would probably put it number one," Clark said. "I think it's just so different from everything else...You can tell everybody is so invested, and they're really just there to watch the greatness of the athletes." [Timestamp - 4:41]
Clark also recalled hearing golfers describe a different level of engagement from fans while they played in the Masters — further testament to the strong dynamic between golfers and spectators in this annual tournament.