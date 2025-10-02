Caitlin Clark to consider all opportunities to play in offseason amid looming Unrivaled decision

It was certainly a forgettable season for Caitlin Clark as her 2025 WNBA season was limited to just 13 games with injuries, including two groin injuries. In her offseason after the rookie year, the Indiana Fever star spent time golfing and attending, but this offseason, the WNBA star has basketball in mind.After the Fever were eliminated in the semifinal round, Clark hinted at playing basketball in her offseason. She said that she would be considering all opportunities and see where she could play this offseason.While the Unrivaled league's doors remain open for her, Caitlin Clark only mentioned USA basketball.