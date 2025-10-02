  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Caitlin Clark
  • Caitlin Clark to consider all opportunities to play in offseason amid looming Unrivaled decision

Caitlin Clark to consider all opportunities to play in offseason amid looming Unrivaled decision

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Oct 02, 2025 16:32 GMT
Las Vegas Aces v Indiana Fever - Game Three - Source: Getty
Caitlin Clark reveals her plan for offseason [Picture Credit: Getty]

It was certainly a forgettable season for Caitlin Clark as her 2025 WNBA season was limited to just 13 games with injuries, including two groin injuries. In her offseason after the rookie year, the Indiana Fever star spent time golfing and attending, but this offseason, the WNBA star has basketball in mind.

Ad

After the Fever were eliminated in the semifinal round, Clark hinted at playing basketball in her offseason. She said that she would be considering all opportunities and see where she could play this offseason.

While the Unrivaled league's doors remain open for her, Caitlin Clark only mentioned USA basketball.

also-read-trending Trending
About the author
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Nandjee Ranjan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications