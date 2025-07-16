Caitlin Clark can't contain anger as she charges at official before getting held back

Caitlin Clark wasn't happy with an official during the Indiana Fever's 85-77 win over the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday. Clark didn't seem to like what she heard from the referee and had to be held back by an assistant coach. She also continued to struggle with her shot and got injured late in the game.

Midway through the third quarter, Clark was seen talking to referee Michael Price. Things were cordial before the Fever star seemingly heard something she didn't like and angrily tried to go after Price. Assistant coach Briann January was quick to hold her back and push her to the bench.

Clark was still upset as she sat down, frustratingly grabbing a towel as the broadcast entered a commercial break. Price also didn't blow his whistle to call a technical foul, a potential indication of how the conversation went.

It has not been a good year for Caitlin Clark and WNBA officials, with the Indiana Fever guard enduring injuries and the referees being called out almost every game by players, coaches and fans.

Before the game resumed, Clark gestured to Michael Price to come over and talk to her. They met at the halfway point and continued to discuss what happened. The Iowa product was still frustrated, while Price didn't call her for a technical, with a couple of arena security watching it unfold.

Caitlin Clark overcame the frustrating shooting night to finish with 14 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. She was 4-for-14 from the field, including 1-for-7 from beyond the arc. She hasn't regained her shooting touch since the incident with the Connecticut Sun last month.

Caitlin Clark suffers injury late in the game

Caitlin Clark suffers injury late in the game. (Photo: IMAGN)

The Indiana Fever managed to hold on for the win over the Connecticut Sun. However, Caitlin Clark was left in tears late in the game after seemingly aggravating her groin injury. Clark was dribbling the ball before finding Kelsey Mitchell for the dagger layup.

After the play happened, Clark was seen holding her previously injured groin that kept her out for five games. She was crying with a towel on her head as the buzzer sounded. The Fever have one more game before the All-Star break on Tuesday. She's also set to be captain in the All-Star game and participate in the 3-point contest.

Clark will likely get re-evaluated before the Fever announces a diagnosis. This year's All-Star Weekend will be held in Indianapolis, so it will be unfortunate if she misses it.

