Caitlin Clark continues shattering records as unique rookie card sells for eye-watering $660K

Caitlin Clark has been rewriting the record books since her college days, and she just added another milestone to the list. On Thursday, her one-of-a-kind rookie card sold for a staggering $660,000 — the highest price ever paid for a WNBA card.Fanatic Collect shared the news of the sale through a post on Instagram.&quot; BREAKING: The Caitlin Clark Flawless Logowoman 1/1 has just sold for $660,000🚨,&quot; the caption read. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe one-of-one card is from her rookie season in the W and features her autograph alongside a four-word message.&quot;769 points and counting,&quot; the message reads.Additionally, the card also features the Logowoman patch, which is the most coveted patch in the game. It is similar to the NBA’s Logoman cards, which are highly sought after in the memorabilia market. The card went up for auction during the Fanatics Collect’s July Premier Auction on Thursday, with the opening bid starting at $336,000.After a long barrage of bids, the card reached an astronomical figure of $660,000, shattering the previous record of $366,000. That sum was paid for Clark’s 2024 Panini Prizm WNBA Signatures Gold Vinyl 1/1 PSA 10 during an auction at Goldin in March. However, this card almost triples that figure, making it the most expensive card for a WNBA player.What makes this sale even more jaw-dropping is that the card is worth nearly twice as much as Caitlin Clark’s entire rookie contract. She signed a four-year deal with the Fever worth $338,056, earning just over $78,000 next season. It’s a stark — and somewhat surrea l— reflection of how skyrocketing the sports memorabilia world is.Caitlin Clark continues to nurse herself back from injury as the Fever provides a vague update on her healthIndiana Fever star Caitlin Clark has struggled with injuries in her second year with the team. The guard has missed 12 games due to injury this season and continues to nurse herself back from a groin injury.The Fever provided a vague update on her injury on Thursday, but didn't set a timeline for her return.&quot;Caitlin Clark underwent further medical evaluations earlier this week, which confirmed that no additional injuries or damage were discovered. Clark will continue working with the medical team on her recovery and rehabilitation, with the priority on her long-term health and well-being. There is no timetable available for her return,&quot; the caption read.After missing five games due to a quadriceps injury, Clark has missed seven games due to a groin strain. The Fever will travel to Chicago on Sunday to face the Sky in the next game.