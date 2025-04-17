Caitlin Clark critic admits to hating on Fever superstar in public confession

Caitlin Clark has been bringing unprecedented attention to women’s basketball over the past three years. Clark’s massive following while still with Iowa turned into an even bigger throng once she played in the WNBA. While she has a mind-boggling fan base, she also has her fair share of critics.

Ad

Some of the criticisms were valid, but others were purely out of bounds. Sofia Ruffin opened up about hating on the Indiana Fever superstar:

“Hating on a person is real because they’re good. I’m just gonna admit that I was a Caitlin Clark hater that turned into a fan. I was only hating on her skills at that time because she was going up against my favorite team.

Ad

Trending

“Our favorite, just across the board, is South Carolina. And then the year that she knocked them out of the championship game, it was like, ‘Aw, nah.’”

Expand Tweet

Ad

In 2023, the Hawkeyes beat South Carolina 77-73 in the Final Four. Clark exploded for 41 points behind 15-for-31 shooting. She added eight assists and six rebounds to push Iowa to the national championship game against Angel Reese’s LSU.

The converted Caitlin Clark critic admitted changing allegiances from South Carolina to LSU just to see Clark lose. Sofia Ruffin likely got some measure of revenge after the Reese-led Tigers won the title following a 102-85 win over the Hawkeyes.

Ad

Ruffin changed her view when she realized that Clark had “lived up to the hype.”

Fans react to Sophia Ruffin’s admission of hating Caitlin Clark

Any news about Caitlin Clark usually causes a buzz on social media. When somebody admits hating on the WNBA All-Star, that news promptly earned reactions:

“I don’t even mind if they hate her, that’s fine. But just admit she’s good. Like I dislike Aja Wilson so much for no particular reason. But I can admit she’s one hella of a basketball player.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

One fan said:

“See I can respect this,l. Hating a played for knocking you team out I understand that. But same time acknowledge the skills that person has and knowing how good they are. Absolutely nothing wrong with that.”

Another fan added:

“hating on her SKILLS? Thats the most embarrassing thing to say as a basketball fan EVER”

Ad

@kinggswag201 continued:

“Nothing wrong with this she was blind but now she sees the light”

@Gatorspeak reacted:

“She won them over. A good thing.”

Fans becoming critics and vice versa are par for the course in every sport. Many mostly remain loyal, while others are unbending in their criticism. Fan opinion is a big part of the sporting world.

Caitlin Clark just happens to be so popular that everything about her is often blown out of proportion. When the next WNBA season starts, expect the intensity of the banter among fans to heat up.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More