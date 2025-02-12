Ever since her days competing for the Iowa Hawkeyes, Caitlin Clark has almost exclusively worn Kobe Bryant's Nike shoes. Clark even gifted her Hawkeyes teammates Nike Kobe shoes.

After showcasing an Indiana Fever-themed pair of Kobe 5 Protros in September, the sneakers are expected to be released in 2025. According to @allinlivee (Instagram), a reliable source for sneaker news, the Nike Kobe 5 Protro in Indiana Fever colors will be available sometime in 2025.

Along with the report, the source shared numerous photos of the shoes, which had previously been player exclusives designed solely for Clark.

So far, Nike has yet to comment on the rumors or provide any information about a possible release.

The big question, of course, is whether the shoes will release before, or after the start of the 2025 WNBA season, which will tip off on May 17 for Indiana.

Nike CEO Elliot Hill indicates Caitlin Clark's signature shoe won't be released until 2026 during Q2 earnings call

While Caitlin Clark has taken the world of basketball by storm, breaking and setting numerous records throughout her rookie year, which saw her ultimately win WNBA Rookie of the Year honors, there's been little news on when her signature shoe will actually be released.

Although she's been rocking Kobe's consistently, and as such doesn't seem to be in any sort of a rush, fans are eagerly awaiting the Indiana Fever star's first signature shoe.

In December, however, Nike CEO Elliot Hill said during the company's Q2 earnings call that the shoe would be coming in 2026. In addition, he was also quoted by Sports Illustrated as saying:

"We've launched a women's basketball program, which I didn't think we'd ever do. Sabrina, Matt already touched on it, No. 2 shoe in the NBA.

"And then, we have A'ja and Caitlin coming back from behind and behind that. Sportswear, a new lineup around look at court, look at basketball, look at football, including the field general. So, net-net is the product's coming, and we're gaining confidence with each season."

While Caitlin Clark won't get her own signature shoe until 2026, it will be interesting to see how the Indiana Fever-themed Nike Kobe V Protro shoe sells while up against the A'ja One.

