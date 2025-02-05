Caitlin Clark drops 1-word reaction as Fever photographer captures 'amazing humans' on 'unforgettable weekend'

Caitlin Clark has a well-documented history of hoops greatness, thanks in part to the hard work of individuals who capture her moments on and off the court. One of those individuals, photographer Bri Lewerke, was on hand for Clark's big weekend.

Lewerke, who has covered Clark from her college days at Iowa to her current stint with the Indiana Fever, posted a series of photos on Instagram from around the time of Clark's No. 22 jersey retirement ceremony:

"An unforgettable weekend in Iowa City with some of the most amazing humans," Lewerke wrote in the caption.

Clark, featured prominently in the set of pictures, shared her excitement over Lewerke's post with a one-word reaction:

Caitlin Clark shows her appreciation for Bri Lewerke's photos. Image source: IG.com/brilewerkephoto

"LOVEEEE!!!!!" commented Clark.

Some of the images show Lewerke at an establishment with Clark, along with other key figures from Clark's Iowa days: former head coach Lisa Bluder and ex-Hawkeyes teammate Jada Gyamfi.

Other Iowa players featured in Lewerke's photos included Gabbie Marshall and Monika Czinano. Las Vegas Aces center Elizabeth Kitley, who played college basketball at Virginia Tech, was also seen in attendance.

Clark's friends and family were on hand to see her jersey ascend to the rafters of Carver-Hawkeye Arena, honoring the storied four-year career that the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year spent at Iowa.

Standing by Clark's side during her jersey retirement were her parents, Brent and Anne, as well as her brothers, Blake and Colin.

Caitlin Clark shows love to USC superstar who competed against her former team

As a prelude to the retirement ceremony, Caitlin Clark's former team, Iowa, took on the No. 4-ranked USC Trojans. During the third quarter, Clark joined the FOX broadcast and spoke about JuJu Watkins, the Trojans' top star:

"I’ve talked to JuJu a little bit,” Clark relayed on the broadcast. “Obviously, I kind of watch from a distance, but honestly, more than anything, I just try to be supportive. She doesn’t need my help."

Clark went on to praise Watkins' game, pointing out that Iowa’s defensive strategy centered on slowing her down:

"She’s obviously really talented and her game speaks for itself. She’s so fun to watch, and as you can tell our entire scouting report—Number 12, that’s all it’s about. And that means we have so much respect for her."

After the Hawkeyes' 76-69 upset win over the Trojans, Watkins reciprocated Clark's kind words, saying she was a "big fan" of the Indiana Fever guard.

