Caitlin Clark drops 1-word reaction to hype up A'ja Wilson's teammate's monumental milestone

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark was hyped for A'ja Wilson's Las Vegas Aces teammate, Elizabeth Kitley's monumental achievement as she got her jersey retired by Virginia Tech. Kitley played for five years in the ACC program until 2024, averaging 17.9 points, 10.0 rebounds and 2.2 blocks, shooting 55.2%.

Kitley led the program leader in points, field goals, blocks and double-doubles and led Virginia Tech to a final-four appearance for the first time. She also finished as the ACC's all-time rebounds leader as a Hokies player and three-time ACC player of the year. Virginia Tech announced her jersey retirement in April last year and held the ceremony on Jan. 9.

Elizabeth Kitley shared more pics from the ceremony on Thursday on Instagram. Her draft mate, Caitlin Clark, was among the notable people to show love to her latest IG montage. The Fever star dropped a one-word reaction, saying:

"Fire"

Kitley's Aces teammates Megan Gustafson and Tiffany Hayes also celebrated her post.

"The cutest omg," Gustafson wrote.

Hayes posted an emoji of a "GOAT" and a heart gesture.

Elizabeth Kitley hasn't debuted in the WNBA because of an unfortunate ACL injury, which she suffered during her final college game in March last year. She was widely expected to be a first-round pick, but the injury hurt her stock. Nevertheless, the Aces took a chance and drafted her with the No. 24 pick.

The Aces reserved her contract rights as one of the two maximum inactive players on the team. Las Vegas is planning to sign her in February.

“We’re hoping to sign her come February, and I think she can be that person that we need," Aces' GM Williams told reporter Callie Fin in October. “She is a legit 6-foot-6, and just a great kid."

A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark will see their jerseys retired at their alma maters

Elizabeth Kitley won't be the only WNBA player to have her college jersey retired in the offseason. A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark will also receive the tributes from their respective alma maters. Interestingly, the Aces and Fever No. 22 players will be honored on the same day (Feb. 2).

South Carolina announced Wilson's jersey retirement in October. The program's all-time scoring leader was their first No. 1 recruit, a three-time SEC player of the year and a 2017 national champion. It was South Carolina's first NCAA title.

Meanwhile, the Iowa Hawkeyes announced Caitlin Clark's jersey retirement in December. Clark didn't only end her college career as the program's all-time leading scorer but also the women's NCAA scoring leader. While Clark never won the championship, she led the team to consecutive finals in her last two seasons.

