Caitlin Clark drops 1-word tribute to Diana Taurasi following shocking retirement announcement after 2 decades in WNBA

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark had a one-word response on Instagram to the news about Diana Taurasi on Tuesday. The WNBA star announced her decision to retire from basketball after 20 seasons. Taurasi was one of the greatest players to ever suit up for the Phoenix Mercury.

On Clark's Instagram, she shared a post about Taurasi's retirement and honored her with one word.

"Legend," the incoming sophomore posted.

Clark pays tribute to Taurasi's retirement

Before the Mercury star announced her retirement, the Fever guard shut down rumors about the two having bad blood. Taurasi had sent a warning to Clark ahead of the 2024 draft, sparking speculation that they might have something against each other.

However, in an interview with Nike, Clark was asked about her favorite matchup among other athletes signed by the brand. The 23-year-old chose the future Hall of Famer as the player she most enjoyed competing against.

"You're gonna get me in trouble," Clark said, laughing. "Honestly, I'll just say DT, because she's such an icon in our sport and has been in the game for so long. You know, getting to share the court with her was pretty fun, and you just see her competitive spirit."

"Even though you're not on her team, you can just feel it as a competitor."

Fortunately for Clark, she had the chance to play against one of the greatest WNBA players in Taurasi’s final season.

Taurasi had a decorated career with 11 All-Star selections, 14 All-WNBA nods, a Rookie of the Year award in 2004, an MVP in 2009 and three championships. In those three title runs, the five-time scoring champion earned Finals MVP honors twice.

She spent her entire career with the Mercury franchise and averaged 18.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

How did Caitlin Clark perform against Diana Taurasi?

The Fever and Mercury played against each other three times last season, but their stars only faced off twice. In their first meeting, the veteran outperformed the 2024 Rookie of the Year.

Taurasi finished with 19 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals, while Clark recorded 15 points, nine rebounds and 12 assists.

In their second game, the former Iowa star had a stronger performance. Clark had 29 points, five rebounds and 10 assists on 50% shooting.

Taurasi had 16 points, four rebounds and three assists.

