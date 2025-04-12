Caitlin Clark drops 2-word reaction after getting best seats for Noah Kahan's concert

On Friday, Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark was seen dropping a two-word reaction for folk singer and songwriter Noah Kahan on Instagram. The artist performed a private set during the 84th Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia, where Clark was seen getting the best seats in the house.

The former Hawkeyes star was seen enjoying the concert at the Masters tourney, where she attended the event as a panelist. Taking to Instagram to share her view of Noah Kahan's performance from her seat, Clark captioned the story with a two-word reaction:

"My Guy," she wrote tagging Noah and adding multiple goat emojis.

Caitlin Clark shows love to Noah Kahan on her Instagram story

Clark, who shared the picture from Kahan's show on her Instagram story, was seen seated in the balcony section as she enjoyed the show from a bird's eye view. The elevated section gave her an entire view of the stage as the folk singer performed his set during Round 2 of the Masters Tournament.

The 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year was at the golfing event as part of a discussionary panel that included NFL legend Peyton Manning, TV broadcaster Jim Nantz and Canadian actor Will Arnett. This panel was brought together by NetJets and covered all the ins and outs of the tourney as Justin Rose continues to lead the Round 2 leaderboards.

An avid golfer herself, Caitlin Clark's appearance as a panelist comes months after she made her debut at the LPGA Pro-Am golf tourney in November.

Caitlin Clark makes golf panelist debut as her "Masters" tweet from two years ago resurfaces

After making her LPGA Golf Pro-Am debut in November, Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Park made her first appearance as a golf panelist on Friday. The young star was a part of a four-person panel that included big names like Peyton Manning and discussed the golfing event at length.

This appearance by Clark at the 84th edition of the Masters Tournament also led to a two-year-old tweet by the guard resurfacing on the internet. The former Iowa star showcased her excitement about the 2023 Masters tournament:

"Masters Week!!!!!! One of the best weekends of the year !! Who’s everyone got wearing the green jacket Sunday?" the tweet from April 2023 reads.

Clark has been a long-time aficionado of the sport, as evident from her resurfaced post on X (formerly Twitter). Since this tweet, Clark has participated and win a celebrity golf match and made her debut as a panelist at the Masters Tournament on Friday.

