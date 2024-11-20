Caitlin Clark drops 3-word reaction to describe Lexie Hull's return.

Caitlin Clark reacted to an Instagram post by the Indiana Fever showcasing Lexie Hull's offseason workout in the "lab" on Tuesday. The post, shared across the Fever's social media platforms, featured Hull putting in work alongside trainers at the team’s training facility.

Clark showed her appreciation for her teammate and friend’s commitment to improvement during the offseason by leaving a heartfelt three-word comment under the post.

"She’s inspiring … truly," Clark commented.

During the 2024 WNBA season, Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull played pivotal roles for the Indiana Fever, helping the team break an eight-year playoff drought. Clark showcased her exceptional playmaking skills, leading the league in assists with an impressive average of 8.4 per game.

Meanwhile, Hull emerged as a sharpshooting force, finishing second in the league in 3-point accuracy with a stellar 47.1% conversion rate from beyond the arc.

Hull's precision shooting became a critical factor in Indiana’s resurgence during the latter half of the season, particularly after the Olympic break. Her contributions helped elevate the Fever’s offense, providing much-needed spacing and momentum in tight games.

Across 34 regular season appearances, the former Stanford standout averaged 5.5 points per game on 44.1% shooting overall, while also adding 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. Hull’s reliable perimeter shooting and steady contributions were instrumental in the Fever’s successful turnaround.

Lexie Hull on Caitlin Clark's elite passing skills

A major factor behind Lexie Hull's outstanding 3-point shooting performance was the presence of Caitlin Clark. The superstar point guard's exceptional court vision and precise timing on her passes allowed Hull to capitalize on scoring opportunities with remarkable efficiency.

Recently, Hull spoke about Clark's playmaking abilities, highlighting how her elite passing skills elevated the team’s offense and unlocked new possibilities for the Fever.

"I definitely got passes and tried to finish when I wasn't expecting to get the ball," Hull said on "The Young Man and The Three" podcast. "So now it's like, okay, every cut I have, every cut I make, every fast break I run, like, I have a real opportunity to get the ball, which definitely, like, took me a second.

"And I think it really just took one of those to really get my head around, like, 'Oh, she's all the way down at the other end of the floor, and she could still make the pass to me down at the block at this end.'"

Meanwhile, Hull will be in action during the inaugural season of the 3x3 Unrivaled basketball league, scheduled to tip off in January 2024.

