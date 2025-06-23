Caitlin Clark drops heart-melting reaction to Tyrese Haliburton's harrowing Achilles injury in Game 7

Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark was among the many figures in the basketball world who reacted to Tyrese Haliburton’s devastating Achilles injury on Sunday. The injury occurred during the first quarter of the Pacers’ Game 7 loss to the OKC Thunder in the NBA Finals at Paycom Center.

The heartbreaking setback brought a wave of emotion across the basketball community as Haliburton’s season came to a crushing end on the league’s biggest stage. Clark, who shares a close friendship with the Pacers’ star guard, took to Instagram to express her support and reaction following Indiana’s season-ending defeat.

(Image Credit: Caitlin Clark/Instagram)

Tyrese Haliburton came out firing in Game 7, knocking down three triples early to rack up nine quick points. It looked like the Pacers’ floor general was on track for a breakout performance on the biggest stage. However, fate had other plans. His night was cut short after just seven minutes, finishing with nine points on 3 of 5 shooting, including an impressive 3 of 4 from beyond the arc.

Trending

Meanwhile, Caitlin Clark was on the court Sunday during the Indiana Fever’s 89-81 loss to the Las Vegas Aces. The superstar guard struggled from long range, finishing with 19 points while shooting just 1 of 10 from beyond the arc in a tough outing.

