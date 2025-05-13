Caitlin Clark drops heartfelt reaction after donating $300,802 to fight hunger

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark had a heartfelt reaction after her foundation raised and donated around $300,000 to fight hunger. Clark has been active not only on the court but also off it, from making public appearances to speaking engagements to doing work for charity.

In a post on Instagram stories, Clark dropped a couple of emojis after the Caitlin Clark Foundation, in partnership with Hy-Vee, raised a total of $300,802 during a campaign in March. The money was donated to Feeding America, which will provide more than three million meals to families this coming summer.

Hy-Vee is a supermarket chain in the Midwestern and Southern United States. The Round-Up campaign allows customers to round up their grocery bill to the nearest dollar or whatever amount they want. The company then matches the customer donations.

"🤜 🤛❤️," Clark wrote.

Caitlin Clark reacts to her foundation raising money for charity. (Photo: @caitlinclark22 on IG)

Clark established her foundation in 2023, when she was with the Iowa Hawkeyes. The foundation's main goal is to help the youth through sports, education and nutrition.

One of the clauses in Clark's sponsorship and endorsement deals is for the brand to pledge support and donations to her foundation. Gatorade, State Farm, Wilson Sporting Goods, Hy-Vee, Gainbridge, Scholastic, Nike and Lilly have made donations and have been named as partners.

With her growing popularity, more brands are likely to sign her to lucrative deals. She's entering her second season in the WNBA, with the Indiana Fever one of the favorites to win the championship.

Caitlin Clark to continue partnership with luxury brand ahead of 2025 WNBA season

Caitlin Clark to continue partnership with luxury brand ahead of 2025 WNBA season. (Photo: IMAGN)

Caitlin Clark turned heads when she wore Prada in last year's WNBA Draft. She continued to wear the luxury brand throughout the season with help from her stylist, Adri Zgirdea.

Speaking to Who What Wear, Clark shared that she will continue her partnership with Prada, calling it her favorite brand to wear.

"Prada has become my favorite brand," Clark said. "Everybody knows that. I think just finding whatever you feel comfortable in and what you enjoy wearing, that makes game days fun. It doesn't always have to be stressful. Though, at times it is stressful."

It will be interesting to see what outfit Clark wears for the Indiana Fever's opening game against the Chicago Sky on May 17.

