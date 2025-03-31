Caitlin Clark drops heartfelt reaction as Serena Williams beams with joy, celebrating women’s future at NFL annual meeting

In a few short weeks, Caitlin Clark will begin preparing for her second season in the WNBA. Ahead of this, the All-Star guard had the opportunity to link up with one of the biggest icons in women's sports.

Over the course of the offseason, Clark has made numerous public appearances. She was recently spotted at the NFL's annual meeting with a pair of notable former athletes. One of them was tennis legend Serena Williams, along with longtime New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning.

On Monday afternoon, Williams posted a series of photos from the event on Instagram. The Indiana Fever star ended up leaving a heartfelt comment that featured the goat and heart emojis.

Looking ahead, Clark and Williams both have roles to play when it comes to the continued growth of the WNBA. Following a historic rookie season, the Fever star is projected to be a face of the league for the foreseeable future.

As for Williams, she has stepped into an ownership role. Earlier this month it was revealed that she is among those to invest in the WNBA's newest franchise, the Toronto Tempo.

Serena Williams has long been an avid supporter of Caitlin Clark

Serena Williams linking up with Caitlin Clark at the NFL's annual meeting about women's sports is no surprise. During her rise to mainstream fame, the tennis legend has become a fan of the emerging superstar.

Following a record-setting career at Iowa, Clark entered the league with a large fanbase and lofty expectations. While she was able to reach the high bar that was set for her, the reception to the Indiana Fever guard was not always positive.

While navigating her first year in the WNBA, Caitlin Clark had to deal with her fair share of critics. Whether it was from opposing players or the media, not everyone was pleased with all the attention she received as a rookie. That said, Williams emerged to give Clark some encouraging words of support.

During an interview with Time back in June, Williams was asked her thoughts on Clark and all the outside noise around her. She applauded her remaining grounded and trying to keep her focus on basketball.

"I think it's so important to just keep doing what she's doing," Williams said. "If people are negative it’s because they can’t do what you do, basically.”

Though they'll soon be competitors to some degree in the coming years, it seems like Williams plans to be an ally to Clark as she ushers in a new generation of women's sports.

