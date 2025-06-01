Caitlin Clark drops hyped 1-word reaction as Tyrese Haliburton's takes Pacers to 1st NBA Finals in 25 years

Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever was hyped after Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers earned their ticket to the NBA Finals. The Pacers are back for the first time since 2000, when they lost to Shaquille O'Neal, Kobe Bryant and the LA Lakers in six games.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Clark dropped a one-word reaction to the Pacers' 125-108 win in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals against the New York Knicks. Haliburton finished the game with 21 points, six rebounds and 13 assists, scoring 11 points in the fourth quarter.

"PACERSSSSSSSSS!!!!!!!!!!!!!" Clark tweeted.

Caitlin Clark was at courtside for Game 6, along with Indiana Fever teammates Aliyah Boston and Lexie Hull. The Fever have several days off before hosting the Washington Mystics on Tuesday. Clark is currently out for two weeks due to a quad strain.

