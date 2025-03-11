Caitlin Clark drops one-word reaction after former Iowa coach warns WNBA about Fever superstar

Caitlin Clark linked up with her former Iowa coach, Raina Harmon. on Monday at the Indiana Pacers' practice facility. The Indiana Fever superstar has been working out rigorously this offseason after avoiding participating in other pro leagues like most players. Clark has ensured she's remained active on the basketball front, especially with the Fever hiring new coaches and making a splash in free agency.

After watching Clark's workouts, coach Harmon was hyped to see her former star in action, prompting her to send a warning to the rest of the WNBA. Here's what Harmon wrote on Instagram:

"Pulled up on my dawg and she was WORKING! Them scary hours gon have them' like 😱"

Clark left a one-word message after Harmon hyped her up. She wrote:

"Family"

Caitlin Clark's Instagram story with coach Raina Harmon

Caitlin Clark established a strong relationship with all personnel at Iowa. Despite leaving the program in 2024 to enter the WNBA, she has preserved that bond with everyone, and it can be seen in how they root for her.

Coach Raina Harmon and others will get a closer look at Clark taking to the floor for the first time next season at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena when the Fever take on the Brazillian Women's National team in a WNBA preseason game on May 4.

Caitlin Clark muscles up ahead of sophomore WNBA season

Caitlin Clark has made the headlines in the past week for her improved physique. During her recent appearance at Iowa's Big 10 games at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Clark seemingly looked like she put up some muscle. Her small frame allowed her defenders to get physical with her and throw her off her game.

However, after gaining muscle in the offseason, that could change.

New Fever coach Stephanie White also attested to Caitlin Clark's improved strength. Here's what White told The Athletic in February:

"She is stronger, first and foremost," White said when asked what's realistic to expect from Clark in terms of improving from year one to year two. "She’s got a lot of self-awareness. She figured out right away that I need to get stronger, I can’t get knocked around as much.

"She’s done a great job of getting in the weight room and focusing on her strength, in terms of low center of gravity, time under tension, all of those things."

While the Fever have added reinforcements like DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard and Sophie Cunningham, among others, Caitlin Clark's ascension remains key to their success. It was evident last year as their development was directly related to Clark adapting to the league. After starting 1-9, Indiana went on a 19-9 run to make the playoffs.

