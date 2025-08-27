Caitlin Clark drops one-word reaction to Indiana Fever for honoring "CC" logo day with colossal gesture

The Indiana Fever celebrated the launch of Caitlin Clark's signature logo with Nike by giving all fans in attendance for Tuesday's game free shirts. Clark dropped a one-word reaction to some of the photos before the game against the Seattle Storm.In an Instagram post, sports photographer and regular Fever collaborator Bri Lewerke uploaded pregame snaps featuring Clark. Lewerke also shared images of the Gainbridge Fieldhouse filled with &quot;Caitlin was here&quot; shirts made by Nike as part of the Iowa product's signature logo launch. The sports brand unveiled the logo on Monday and announced that a signature clothing line will be released in October. Clark's signature shoes are not expected to be released this year, and the expectation is that they will be available for fans to buy next year. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCaitlin Clark was amazed by the images shot by Bri Lewerke, who handed her camera to the Indiana Fever to document snaps during the team's road trips. Clark dropped a one-word reaction to the images featuring her new logo and the entire indoor shoot of the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. &quot;Hard,&quot; Clark wrote. Caitlin Clark comments on CC day photos. (Photo: @brilewerke on IG)According to Nike's official press release, Caitlin Clark had a hand in developing her own signature logo for the brand. Her signature collection will include shirts, hoodies, shorts and pants for people of all ages. There will also be premium items for adults. &quot;To me, this is more than just a logo, it's a dream come true,&quot; Caitlin said. &quot;People always talk about leaving your mark on the game, and this is another way I can do that.&quot;Clark is currently in the second year of an eight-year, $28 million endorsement deal with Nike. Caitlin Clark not yet cleared to return from groin injuryIt's been nearly one and a half months since Caitlin Clark last played for the Indiana Fever on July 15. Clark is still recovering from her second groin injury of the season. Fans are eager to know her status for the rest of the season, and coach Stephanie White provided an update before Tuesday's win over the Seattle Storm.&quot;I want to see her continue to work to not just build endurance,&quot; White said, according to the IndyStar's Chloe Peterson. &quot;But to be able to handle contact 94 feet as it's going to be in-game, and to be able to do that and sustain it from an endurance standpoint, and that's going to take multiple practices to make sure that there's no regression.&quot;Clark has only played 14 games this season after suffering four muscle-related injuries since training camp.