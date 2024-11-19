  • home icon
Caitlin Clark drops one-word reaction to Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend Jade Jones' stylish look

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Nov 19, 2024 03:20 GMT
Caitlin Clark drops one-word reaction to Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend Jade Jones' stylish look

WNBA star Caitlin Clark gave a shoutout to Jade Jones, the girlfriend of Indiana Pacers standout Tyrese Haliburton, after Jones posted photos showcasing her outfit at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, home of the Pacers.

Jones stunned in an all-black ensemble, featuring a lace see-through long-sleeve top, leather shorts, black stockings, black boots and a sparkling handbag, as seen in her Instagram post.

Caitlin Clark expressed admiration for Jones’ look, commenting:

“Queen🔥.”
Clark, Haliburton, Jones and Clark’s boyfriend Connor McCaffery share a close friendship.

In September, Haliburton revealed they have a group chat together.

“I’ve grown to be pretty close with Caitlin and (Connor),” Haliburton said (per Indy Star). “Me, her, him and my girlfriend, Jade, all have a group chat that we talk in pretty often about everything. So it’s been cool to just grow my friendship with her."

Despite their bond, Haliburton noted he avoids being overbearing with Clark, aiming to keep their friendship authentic.

"Everybody just wants to get more from her, take more from her, get more answers to things, and I don’t want to be that,” he said.
“We’re friends. … If she wants to talk basketball, we’ll talk basketball, and if not, I’m totally fine with that as well. But I think we’ve built a pretty cool friendship, and it’s been really cool to see her grow this last year.”

Caitlin Clark and Tyrese Haliburton attend Butler game

The friend group, including Caitlin Clark and Tyrese Haliburton, was recently spotted at a Butler Bulldogs game, where McCaffery now serves as an assistant coach.

The Butler Basketball page on X (formerly Twitter) shared photos of Clark and Haliburton with his girlfriend watching from the stands.

"Indy basketball royalty in the building! 👑," the page wrote.

Clark has been in a relationship with Connor McCaffery since 2023, when both were basketball players at Iowa.

Since their Iowa days, they’ve remained close geographically, with Clark joining the Indiana Fever after being drafted No. 1, and McCaffery serving as a basketball development coordinator for the Indiana Pacers.

Recently, McCaffery transitioned into a new role as an assistant coach at Butler University, filling a vacancy left by Greg Oden, who stepped away to focus on business ventures outside of coaching.

McCaffery also shares Butler University with his brother Patrick, who is part of the school's basketball team for the 2024-25 season.

