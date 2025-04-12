  • home icon
  • Caitlin Clark echoes bond with Aliyah Boston in adorable 2-word reaction over Fever's highlight

Caitlin Clark echoes bond with Aliyah Boston in adorable 2-word reaction over Fever's highlight

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Apr 12, 2025 01:58 GMT
Indiana Fever v Connecticut Sun - Game Two - Source: Getty
Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark has formed a bond with Aliyah Boston (Image source: Getty)

Reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark reacted to a highlight video posted by the Indiana Fever on Friday.

The Fever shared on Instagram a short highlights reel of Clark and Aliyah Boston last season. Several clips from the video showed the young stars' relationship on and off the court. They can be seen praising each other multiple times.

"'You’re going to be amazing, because you are amazing!' 🥹🫶 Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark, everyone," the caption said.
Clark wrote a two-worded response to the post:

"My dawg," Clark commented.
Caitlin Clark&#039;s comment (Credits: Instagram/@indianafever)
Caitlin Clark's comment (Credits: Instagram/@indianafever)

Boston and Clark are Indiana's back-to-back No. 1 picks in the 2023 and 2024 WNBA drafts. Like Clark, Boston won ROTY in 2023. Their partnership on the court proved to be promising.

Along with two-time WNBA All-Star Kelsey Mitchell, Clark and Boston led Indiana to its first playoff appearance since 2016. This offseason, the team has added veteran presence and championship experience around the young trio. Most notable are former champions Natasha Howard and DeWanna Bonner.

Pundits have regarded the Fever as among the contenders in the upcoming season.

"Great to play with" - Caitlin Clark praises Aliyah Boston anew

Caitlin Clark had recently praised teammate Aliyah Boston. On Tuesday, the Time 2024 Athlete of the Year appeared in an episode of Netlfix's "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction," hosted by David Letterman.

Clark discussed a variety of topics with Letterman. In one segment, the legendary host asked Clark who she had a "boost" for in her team. To no surprise, the star guard mentioned Boston. A fan account posted a clip of the interaction on X.

"Aliyah Boston has been great to play with, obviously" Clark said. "It was cool. She had been through everything that I was going to go through just the year prior. So, it was nice to have her on the team and be close with her.
Your point guard-post combination, that's important. ... I think our chemistry grew so much over the course of the year and it only will continue to grow."

Clark averaged 19.2 points, 8.4 assists and 5.7 rebounds in her rookie season. Boston's production is not far behind. In her second year in the league, she recorded 14.0 ppg, 8.9 rpg and 3.2 apg.

