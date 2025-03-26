"Caitlin Clark effect": WNBA fans react as women’s sports revenue expected to hit $2.35B in 2025

Caitlin Clark was mentioned in many comments after fans learned how much revenue women's sports are expected to make in 2025. With the WNBA steadily growing in popularity, Clark helped the league make another leap and set several viewership and attendance records.

Deloitte predicted that women's elite sports will gross a global revenue of at least $2.35 billion in 2025. This would mark the second consecutive year women's sports would generate over $1 billion in global revenues after Deloitte predicted these competitions would make $1.28 billion in 2024.

Once fans learned about this, social media was flooded with comments celebrating this achievement. More specifically, many celebrated Clark's impact on this number.

"Caitlin Clark effect," a fan wrote.

"CC effect is real," another fan posted.

"The CC effect," one fan commented.

Others added more names to the conversation, but the idea of Clark as the catalyst of these numbers stayed.

"They should all thank Clark and Reese. Then ESPN actually started showing WNBA games instead of poker or cornhole or whatever," a fan commented.

"CC tha GOAT fr," another fan said.

"Shoutout Caitlin Clark man," one fan wrote.

Clark has made a strong impact on women's sports even before she made it to the WNBA as the 2024 No. 1 pick. Her college tenure was also one to remember, as she went from playing in front of friends and family to selling out arenas.

The situation wasn't different in the pros, as Clark helped the Indiana Fever break viewership and attendance records, even forcing opponents to move their games to bigger arenas to supply fans' demands.

The W agreed to a $2.2 billion TV rights deal, and they will kick it off with 41 Fever games on national TV.

Caitlin Clark's Fever 41 nationally televised games are another testament to Clark's popularity

After having 36 of their 2024 games aired on national TV, the WNBA raised the bar for the Indiana Fever. Clark's team will now have 41 of its 44 regular season games on national TV. That's eight more than the defending champions, the New York Liberty.

Additionally, the Fever will have more nationally televised games than some of the most popular NBA teams such as the LA Lakers (39 games), the Golden State Warriors (36), the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks (34 games each).

This is a major achievement for Clark and Co., but it also shows that the expectations are high for this squad, especially after they added multiple veterans via trade or free agency to compete for the 2025 WNBA championship.

