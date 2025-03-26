Caitlin Clark embraces role model persona: "Hope I can be somebody that gives young people hope

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark has seen her off-court influence grow. On Tuesday, the University of Cumberlands hosted her as the keynote speaker for its annual "Excellence in Leadership Series" event.

The university's account on X posted comments from the event. Clark had this to say about her role to the younger generation:

"I hope I can be somebody that gives young people hope and joy. I want to show them you can achieve anything you put your mind to.”

Caitlin Clark's impact on and off the court since she joined the WNBA as the No. 1 pick in 2024 has been nothing short of phenomenal. Despite initial struggles, she found her footing and led the Indiana Fever to its first postseason appearance in eight years.

The former Iowa Hawkeye star became a cultural phenomenon, earning the tag "Caitlin Clark Effect." Her profile helped elevate the WNBA, as its attendance and TV viewership records skyrocketed due to her impact.

Despite her best efforts, she was still subject to criticism. Most notable was Sheryl Swoopes, who questioned the legitimacy of Clark's record-breaking achievements in college.

The 2024 Rookie of the Year has not let the criticism get to her, and has been focused on improving her game, hoping to show new Fever coach Stephanie White that her impressive rookie season wasn't a fluke.

Caitlin Clark reveals childhood memories in upcoming Netflix show with David Letterman

Caitlin Clark appeared in a teaser for an upcoming episode of Netflix's My Next Guest Need No Introduction with David Letterman. In the short clip, she shared a childhood memory of her competitive side during Halloween.

"When we trick-or-treated in Des Moines growing up, I would be like, so sweaty under my costume because I was in a dead sprint from house to house,” Clark said. “I had to have the most candy. That’s how I operated.”

Clark's conversation with Letterman took place during his lecture series at Ball University in December 2024. The episode will premiere on Apr. 8, according to Netflix.

