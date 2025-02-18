"Proud of you" - Fever coach Stephanie White hails one-time WNBA champion after latest shoutout from Pitt Panthers 

Stephanie White has been tasked with leading Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever to the promised land for the 2025 WNBA season. The Fever are coming off a season in which many would say they exceeded expectations in a rebuilding year. After selecting Clark No. 1 overall in the 2024 WNBA draft, she lived up to the hype being named an All-Star, winning Rookie of the Year and making first-team All-WNBA.

This will be White's second stint as head coach of the Fever. She previously coached the team to the WNBA finals in the 2015 season and to the playoffs a year later. During that time, she coached Shavonte Zellous, an All-Star in 2013 with the Fever and a crucial part of the 2015 team that made the WNBA Finals.

The Pittsburgh Panthers, Zellous' alma mater, recently highlighted her for Black History Month and White was quick to leave a message of support on her Instagram:

Image via Instagram (@s_whitej2)

"You know it @szellous1 ! Proud of you."

White spent the last two years coaching the Connecticut Sun, winning Coach of the Year in the 2023 season. White led the Sun to a second-place finish in the Eastern Conference in both the 2023 and 2024 WNBA seasons. The Sun would lose in the semifinals in both of those years.

Stephanie White and the Indiana Fever will hope to begin a golden era this year, as they have arguably the most exciting player in the league leading the way. White and the Fever will look to recreate some of the magic they had when Zellous was on the team. It'll be interesting to see if the Indiana Fever can once again make it to the WNBA Finals under White's guidance.

Stephanie White shares heartwarming moment with kids during NBA All-Star Celebrity game broadcast

Stephanie White joined the broadcast during the NBA All-Star celebrity game to discuss the upcoming WNBA season. White has been prominent in advertising the WNBA and its upcoming season as she and Caitlin Clark look to lead the Fever to a successful season.

The broadcast was suddenly interrupted, however, during a break in the action. White received a heartwarming surprise from her kids as they showered her with flowers and gifts for Valentine's Day in a heartwarming show of appreciation for their mother:

Whether it's coaching or parenting, Stephanie White has supporters on all sides. Indiana Fever fans will hope that she can bring a lasting impact to the organization, get the best out of the team and lead them to their first WNBA championship since 2012.

