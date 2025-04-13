Caitlin Clark enthusiastically backs Rory McIlroy in his elusive Grand Slam quest at 2025 Masters

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clar has been busy with golf this offseason. She participated in her first LPGA Pro-Am tournament in November and has been spotted numerous times at the 2025 PGA Masters Tournament in Georgia this week. When discussing her favorite to win the $20 million purse, the former Hawkeyes guard expressed her enthusiastic support for Rory McIlroy.
In an episode of "Under the Umbrellas" hosted by Kira K. Dixon, the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year opened up on various subjects, including golf. A snippet of the interview was posted on X.
"Caitlin is rooting for Rory Mcilroy to win the Masters," @nosyone4 tweeted on Saturday.
The clip showed Clark expressing support for McIlroy in his quest to win his first-ever Masters Tournament, as he aims to secure the major title that has eluded him.
"I think Rory (Mcllroy) is going to do it, which I think is going to be really cool," Clark said. "I think everybody, we were sitting at the 18th green yesterday on Friday, and you could just tell everybody was cheering extra hard for him. And he had a really good day, so that was really fun to watch."
The Masters at the Augusta Memorial Golf Club, which kicked off on Thursday, enters its final stretch on Sunday. McIlroy holds a four-stroke advantage and is on the cusp of winning his first-ever Masters title.
Caitlin Clark is among a four-person panel at the Masters Tournament, including an Indiana legend
The Masters tournament, which started on Thursday, is on its final day on Sunday, with the $20 million purse still up for grabs. While the golfers have been busy on the green, a star-studded panel, including Caitlin Clark, has followed the action live as the tourney reaches its climax.
Indiana beat writer Scott Agness reported Clark's attendance in a four-person panel for the Masters Tournament on Saturday.
"Caitlin Clark was on a panel discussion with Jim Nantz, Peyton Manning, and Will Arnett — as part of NetJets. And she got to hang with one of her favorite artists, Noah Kahan," Agness tweeted.
The panel included TV broadcaster Jim Nantz, Canadian actor Will Arnett and Indiana legend Peyton Manning.