Caitlin Clark and family relish Augusta Masters delicacies as she reveals her top 2 favorite

Ahead of the 2025 WNBA season, Caitlin Clark and her family visited the Augusta National Golf Course to attend this year's Masters Tournament. The competition features professional golfers from around the world and takes place from April 10 to 13. While at the event, she talked about the food being served to them at the facility and revealed her top two favorites.

Ad

Clark made this known in an interview with the "Under the Umbrellas" show on Sunday. According to her, they have tried every single food available at the course. When asked to name her favorite one, she said (2:47 timestamp):

"My favorite? I think the Georgia peach ice cream sandwich. You can't go wrong with that. It's like the peach isn't overpowering. The sugar cookies are really good. Had a couple of them yesterday.

Ad

Trending

"I'm going to need to get some extra conditioning in when I get back to Indianapolis. I would not be a huge pimento person, but it's a unique taste. We picked the chicken salad on the honey wheat before that. I really like the chicken salad. That's my go-to sandwich if I'm picking one."

Ad

Ad

The Indiana Fever player and her whole family were present at the Masters and were spotted together on Saturday. Her dad, Brent Clark, and her older brother, Blake Clark, are both golf enthusiasts.

Caitlin Clark reveals how her family reacted to attending the Masters tournament at Augusta National

On the same show, Caitlin Clark also spoke about her family's reaction after finding out they would be present at the Augusta National Golf Course with her. When she was asked how they felt about coming there, Clark said:

Ad

"I mean, this is at the top of their bucket list too. Like, they can't get enough of it. I slept in today. My brother and my dad were right here when the gates opened. They were walking around. Nobody's playing, and that's what a lot of patrons do.

"They just walk around and want to see the course. And that's what my dad and my brother were doing. So, they can't get enough of it."

Last season marked a tremendous year for Caitlin Clark, skyrocketing her popularity on and off the court. As a result, it has since led to her receiving exclusive perks, such as being invited as a special guest to Augusta National this year. As the 2025 WNBA season approaches, CC will hope to build upon that success even more.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Peter Okereke Peter Okereke is a WNBA writer & analyst for Sportskeeda. Since his first foray into online journalism in 2019, Peter has written hundreds of articles on Football and Basketball.

His most recent stint was at FirstSportz, where he wrote extensively on the NBA and the WNBA. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Mathematics and Computer Science from the University of Port Harcourt and uses his analytical skills to enhance his creativity in sports journalism, especially in basketball.



Coming from a predominantly football nation, Peter is a die-hard Chelsea fan but fell in love with basketball after watching Kobe Bryant and LeBron James create magical moments in the NBA. This fandom is reflected in his writing, allowing him to share engaging stories and connect with fans around the world with factual insights and relatable narratives. He holds a strong, often controversial opinion that the Los Angeles Lakers are the greatest team in the NBA and that LeBron James is the greatest of all time.

When he's not writing, Peter is binge-watching movies or traveling. Know More