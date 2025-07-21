Caitlin Clark fans bombard Kelsey Plum's Instagram account with hate comments amid "Pay Us What You Owe Us" row 

The WNBA world was left buzzing after players made a bold statement by wearing matching “Pay Us What You Owe Us” warm-up shirts ahead of Saturday’s All-Star Game, amidst the ongoing CBA negotiations.Many players explained the motivation behind the powerful gesture, but Kelsey Plum stirred controversy with an additional remark, related to Caitlin Clark, which many saw as unnecessary.At a postgame press conference, Plum appeared to take a subtle jab at Clark and her teammates.“That was a very powerful moment,” Plum told reporters. “We didn't, at least as players, we didn't know that that was gonna happen. So I think it was kind of like a genuine surprise.&quot;But the T-shirt, just united front, was determined this morning that we had a meeting for. Not to tattletale, but zero members of Team Clark were very present for that.”Plum’s comment, seen by many as throwing Clark under the bus, resulted in online backlash. Although Clark didn’t respond publicly, her fans bombarded Plum’s Instagram with a series of hate comments to express their frustration over the disrespect.“Pay everybody but Kelsey Plum,” @a1_ivo wrote.“What you said about the Clark team is kind of weird and kind of a turn off not gonna lie!” @ajcarrillo_714 said.“CC made you lil bro,” @biggmilkyy wrote.“She’s on a record heater sabotaging her own league right now,” @ben_anderson11 commented.“Caitlin Clark owns you 😂. Your jealousy for her is comical,” @makothejackrussell said.“Oh you so f**king jealous of CC because of her popularity, no wonder people hate you players,” @chaimama wrote.Credits: Instagram (@kelseyplum10)Credits: Instagram (@kelseyplum10)Credits: Instagram (@kelseyplum10)Credits: Instagram (@kelseyplum10)Despite the controversy, all players, including Caitlin Clark, showcased solidarity and eventually wore the warm-up shirts.Kelsey Plum took shots at Team Caitlin Clark during the All-Star Game halftime break Napheesa Collier’s team took control of the matchup early during Saturday’s All-Star Game, ending the first quarter with a 49-36 lead. By halftime, their lead increased to 22 points.During the halftime interview with ESPN’s Holly Rowe, Kelsey Plum spoke about the commanding 82-60 lead with a not-so-humble jab directed toward Caitlin Clark and Co.“I’m just playing hard,” Plum said. “We want to blow them out. We’re a lot better than them. I hate to say it. … So, we’re just having fun with it.”Team Collier went on to clinch a 151-131 victory in the exhibition matchup, with Plum contributing 15 points, five rebounds and three assists. Clark, meanwhile, was absent from the action due to a right groin injury sustained during the Indiana Fever’s July 16 clash with the New York Liberty.