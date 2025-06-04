Caitlin Clark fans react as Fever star takes notes on sidelines during TO - "More believable than Reese shadowing Witherspoon"

  • home icon
By Advait Jajodia
Modified Jun 04, 2025 10:40 GMT
Even while sidelined with an injury, Caitlin Clark has the cameras capturing her every movement. The Indiana Fever star has been keeping fans entertained with her animated presence on the bench lately. She went viral for seemingly taking down notes during a team timeout.

During Tuesday’s Commissioner’s Cup matchup against the Washington Mystics, cameras caught Clark engaged in the team huddle, seemingly taking down notes.

The video led to a flurry of reactions across social media, with fans shedding light on Clark’s involvement despite being injured. One tweeted:

"Still more believable than Reese shadowing Witherspoon on the sideline."
The Indiana Fever snapped their three-game losing streak on June 3 with a 85-76 victory over the Washington Mystics, avenging a 83-77 loss on May 28 at CFG Bank Arena.

Backed by Kelsey Mitchell’s 24-point performance, Stephanie White’s squad clinched their third win of the season, showing positive signs in Clark’s absence.

Caitlin Clark gave Stephanie White a “good luck charm”

Before Tuesday’s matchup between the Indiana Fever and the Washington Mystics, Clark shared a wholesome moment with coach Stephanie White. Clark was seen chatting on the bench with White and handed her a “good luck charm” — a friendship bracelet.

Caitlin Clark: “I think you need this for a good luck charm. There you go.”
Stephanie White: “I had one. … and it fell off.”
Caitlin Clark: “It went everywhere.”
Clark has been out since May 26 with a strained left quad, missing the last three games for Indiana. When asked about her recovery, Coach White offered no encouraging news:

"No (update). Not yet. Sorry. I wish."

The Fever have struggled without their star guard, going 1-2, and are third in the Eastern Conference with a 3-4 record. With tough matchups ahead against teams like the Atlanta Dream and the New York Liberty, Indiana could tumble down the standings in the coming week.

