"Caitlin Clark is fed up" - WNBA fans explode as Fever star yells at referee as Lexie Hull bleeds after blatant uncalled foul

Caitlin Clark barked at the referees after Indiana Fever teammate Lexie Hull ended with a bloody lip on Friday against the Chicago Sky. Late in the first quarter, Hull went for a layup that was blocked by Sky center Kamilla Cardoso. The sharpshooting guard fell on the floor and stood up with blood oozing from her lip.The referee did not call a foul on Cardoso, prompting Clark to complain. Chloe Bibby and Shey Peddy could only look at the Fever All-Star who yelled at the referees.Fans reacted to the sequence:“Caitlin Clark is fed up. Let’s just get out of this season with no more injuries.”CaitlinFor3 @CaitlinForThreeLINKCaitlin Clark is fed up. Let’s just get out of this season with no more injuries.One fan said:Crazy iKONIC. @CrissaindaeyoooLINKI think some players/refs want to take down Fever so bad like not a single players should not injured, like let's injured them all. 😭😭Another fan added:aussie @greatwiseaussieLINKBasically there is a burden of proof that it should be reviewedOne more fan continued:Michael Deaton @Catlord55LINKBibs looking like all of us these past 2 months 😭Another fan reacted:Thiscan’tbereal 🍁 @0nTack2LINKThe WNBA needs to stop this craziness.Amid a Fever injury crisis, Lexie Hull has played through a knot on the head and two black eyes. The bloody lip against the Chicago Sky was the latest adversity she had to endure while helping her team clinch a playoff spot. Caitlin Clark, who has been ruled out for the season due to a groin injury, could only go after the referees to support her teammate.Hull shook off the hit to finish with nine points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal. She helped the Fever earn a postseason spot by dominating the Sky 97-77.Lexie Hull continues career year with Fever while Caitlin Clark deals with muscle injuriesWith Caitlin Clark limited to only 13 games, Lexie Hull has stepped up to help carry the Indiana Fever. This season, Hull is averaging career highs in points (7.2), rebounds (4.4), assists (1.8) and steals (1.2). The sharpshooting guard has recorded 53 3-pointers, 20 more than her previous career best, which she tallied in 2024.Hull’s impact goes beyond the numbers. She has arguably been Indiana’s most consistent and reliable defensive stopper. Although sometimes matched up against bigger opponents, she has often held her ground well.The Indiana Fever own a 105.9 offensive rating, a figure that plummets to 100.9 when she takes a breather, per WNBA stats. Defensively, she has been just as impactful. The Fever has a 100.3 defensive rating with Hull on the floor. Without her, the average spikes to 103.0.Clark, a staple on the sidelines, has been appreciative of Lexie Hull’s impact and contribution on both ends.