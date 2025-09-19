  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Caitlin Clark and Fever teammates give fitting response to Dream crowd's endless boos after playoffs humbling

Caitlin Clark and Fever teammates give fitting response to Dream crowd's endless boos after playoffs humbling

By Arian Kashyap
Modified Sep 19, 2025 10:56 GMT
Caitlin Clark and Fever teammates give fitting response to Dream crowd
Caitlin Clark and Fever teammates give fitting response to Dream crowd's endless boos after playoffs humbling (Source: Imagn)

Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever eliminated the Atlanta Dream in the first round of the WNBA playoffs at Gateway Center on Thursday. The Dream crowd showered Clark and the Fever stars with boos after the loss, prompting a fitting response in return.

Ad

In a clip posted on X (formerly Twitter) by Bricks Center, the Fever team walked off the court to a chorus of boos. Clark and her teammates remained unfazed and trolled the fans on their way out.

"Caitlin Clark trolling the booing fans on her way out 😭," the caption read.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In the video, the Fever players walked off the court to loud boos, flashing the "W" sign in response.

Having lost 80-68 at the Gateway Center in Game 1, the Fever leveled the series with a 77-60 win at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday. Indiana, which dealt with injuries during the season, was expected to lose against the Dream, but pulled off an upset, securing a narrow two-point victory over them.

The Fever were led by their stalwart Kelsey Mitchell during the series, with the All-Star averaging 23.3 points per game. On Thursday, Mitchell led the team once again, recording 24 points and two rebounds, while Aliyah Boston chipped in with a double-double, scoring 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Ad

After exiting the postseason in the first round last year, Indiana will advance to the semifinals this season, marking their first appearance in the round since 2015. They are set to face the Las Vegas Aces, with the first game scheduled for Sunday.

Kelsey Mitchell praises Indiana’s resilience against an “aggressive” Dream despite Caitlin Clark’s absence

The Indiana Fever became the third team to qualify for the semi-finals with their win over the Atlanta Dream on Thursday. Although missing the likes of Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham, the Fever displayed a resilient performance.

Ad

Guard Kelsey Mitchell offered her views on their performance during a post-game interview with ESPN.

"It got ugly. It got mucky. We knew Atlanta was going to be aggressive," she said. "It's a resilient group. We seen the worst of the worst, the lowest of the low. And right now, it's about making sure that we make plays and be there for each other." (TS- 0:11 onwards)

Despite battling injuries all season, the Fever won the Commissioner's Cup in July and continue to make a strong, memorable impact in the postseason.

About the author
Arian Kashyap

Arian Kashyap

Twitter icon

Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.

Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.

Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.

Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.

When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications