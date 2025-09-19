Caitlin Clark and Fever teammates give fitting response to Dream crowd's endless boos after playoffs humbling

Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever eliminated the Atlanta Dream in the first round of the WNBA playoffs at Gateway Center on Thursday. The Dream crowd showered Clark and the Fever stars with boos after the loss, prompting a fitting response in return.In a clip posted on X (formerly Twitter) by Bricks Center, the Fever team walked off the court to a chorus of boos. Clark and her teammates remained unfazed and trolled the fans on their way out.&quot;Caitlin Clark trolling the booing fans on her way out 😭,&quot; the caption read.In the video, the Fever players walked off the court to loud boos, flashing the &quot;W&quot; sign in response.Having lost 80-68 at the Gateway Center in Game 1, the Fever leveled the series with a 77-60 win at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday. Indiana, which dealt with injuries during the season, was expected to lose against the Dream, but pulled off an upset, securing a narrow two-point victory over them.The Fever were led by their stalwart Kelsey Mitchell during the series, with the All-Star averaging 23.3 points per game. On Thursday, Mitchell led the team once again, recording 24 points and two rebounds, while Aliyah Boston chipped in with a double-double, scoring 14 points and 12 rebounds.After exiting the postseason in the first round last year, Indiana will advance to the semifinals this season, marking their first appearance in the round since 2015. They are set to face the Las Vegas Aces, with the first game scheduled for Sunday.Kelsey Mitchell praises Indiana’s resilience against an “aggressive” Dream despite Caitlin Clark’s absenceThe Indiana Fever became the third team to qualify for the semi-finals with their win over the Atlanta Dream on Thursday. Although missing the likes of Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham, the Fever displayed a resilient performance.Guard Kelsey Mitchell offered her views on their performance during a post-game interview with ESPN.&quot;It got ugly. It got mucky. We knew Atlanta was going to be aggressive,&quot; she said. &quot;It's a resilient group. We seen the worst of the worst, the lowest of the low. And right now, it's about making sure that we make plays and be there for each other.&quot; (TS- 0:11 onwards)Despite battling injuries all season, the Fever won the Commissioner's Cup in July and continue to make a strong, memorable impact in the postseason.