Caitlin Clark and Fever veteran guard flash Ja Morant's infamous gun celebration at shootaround

Caitlin Clark and her Indiana Fever teammate, Sydney Colson, flashed NBA star Ja Morant's controversial gun celebration during practice. The duo took part in the team's shooting practice as they prepared for their final preseason game against the Atlanta Dream on Saturday.

A video shared on X on Wednesday showed Clark making a successful shot into the net while her teammates clapped in support. After she shot the ball, Colson then walked up close and made Morant's infamous finger guns gesture at her. Caitlin Clark immediately did the same to Sydney Colson as head coach Stephanie White and her assistants looked on.

The controversial celebration by Ja Morant had invited disciplinary action from the NBA, with the player getting fined $75,000 last month. It followed an earlier 25-game suspension slapped on him during the 2023-24 season for appearing with a gun on Instagram Live.

While CC and Syd are unlikely to get into trouble for doing that in practice, the gesture showcases their growing bond. Sydney Colson joined the Fever in the offseason and signed a one-year, $90,000 contract, according to Spotrac. Since she arrived in Indianapolis, the 35-year-old guard has been building a friendship with Clark both on and off the court.

Sydney Colson revealed her 'mental decision' to play with Caitlin Clark before offseason move to the Indiana Fever

After spending the past three years in Las Vegas, Sydney Colson will now share the court alongside the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year, Caitlin Clark, in Indiana. During a press conference after her signing, Colson told the media that her decision to join the team had already been made before putting pen to paper.

"I love Caitlin's game, I love Aliyah's game, it just makes sense. I made this decision mentally before DB [DeWanna Bonner] and Natasha [Howard] were even a part of the mix," she said.

Heading into the new WNBA season, the 10-year veteran will bring her vast experience as she helps guide a young team, featuring Caitlin Clark, to a strong challenge. Clark, on the other hand, will be hoping to start the season in good form and put her best foot forward.

