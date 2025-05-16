Caitlin Clark flexes competitive spirit after beating Aliyah Boston with Angel Reese’s Sky question

Caitlin Clark and her Indiana Fever teammates participated in fun trivia games ahead of the new league season. This is part of the new "Aliyah Boston Tea Party" show, which is produced by Sports Illustrated. The games are played in a question-and-answer format, with each player posing a question about themselves to the rest of the group.

At one point during the show on Thursday, it was Kelsey Mitchell's turn to ask the questions.

"Who do we play the most on our schedule?" Mitchell asked (Timestamp: 11:25).

Clark and Boston wrote down their answers on the whiteboards given to them.

Clark showed off her competitive spirit as she beat Boston in a split second to display the answer first.

"Sky," she wrote.

Immediately after that, Clark playfully trolled Boston by writing on her whiteboard.

"I WON"

However, Boston wasn't accepting defeat as she replied to Clark with a whiteboard message for everyone to see.

"She cheated."

Clark and her teammates have once again shown their close friendship. With the Fever opening their season with a matchup against Angel Reese's Chicago Sky on Saturday, it will be interesting to see how they carry their camaraderie onto the court.

Caitlin Clark talks about her relationship with Aliyah Boston

Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston have built a close relationship at the Fever since the former's rookie year. In an interview with TV host David Letterman in Season 5 of the Netflix show "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction", Clark opened up about their chemistry.

When asked which Fever player she has been a real boost for, Clark said,

"Aliyah Boston's been great to play with, obviously. Yeah. Obviously, it was cool that she had been through everything that I was gonna go through, just the year prior. So it was nice to have her on the team and be close to her. And obviously, your point guard-post combination is important.

"You have to be on the same page. And I think that our chemistry grew so much over the course of the year, and it only will continue to grow too."

The duo of Boston and Clark hopes to strengthen their friendship further in the 2025 season as the Indiana Fever aims for a strong challenge in the league.

