"Caitlin Clark flop so much" — Ex-NBA champ takes a sly jab at Fever rookie amid Chennedy Carter drama

The drama that has unfolded since the scuffle between Caitlin Clark and Chennedy Carter has engulfed the entire WNBA and the sports world. After reactions from all over the world, now former NBA player Nick Young is getting involved. The 2018 NBA champion took a sly jab at Clark on his social media.

In his recent post on X (formerly Twitter), Young took a jab at the Indiana Fever rookie for flopping. His comments came after the Fever team received backlash for not standing up for their rookie teammate when Chennedy Carter shoved her to the ground.

“Caitlin Clark flop so much her teammates dnt no when to jump in and help,” Young wrote on X.

Several athletes and celebrities came in support of Clark after the Chennedy Carter incident. While some slammed Clark's teammates for not standing up for their rookie teammate, some alleged that it was not a basketball play and should have been called a flagrant foul.

What has unfolded in the last few weeks in the WNBA has attracted a lot of attention from the media and fans around the world. There have been controversies surrounding race playing a big part in Clark's rise and allegations of other WNBA players being jealous of Clark’s fame.

Pat McAfee makes a public apology after expletive “race” statement about Caitlin Clark

Former football player and sports analyst Pat McAfee issued a public apology regarding his profane statement about Caitlin Clark. In one of the segments of his “The Pat McAfee Show,” the sports analyst had used “white bi**h” for Clark while he was vaunting Clark’s impact on the WNBA.

McAfee said that he used those words only to compliment Clark but that it doesn’t absolve him from the impact his statement could have made on people. He took full responsibility for his statement.

"I shouldn’t have used 'white (expletive)' as a descriptor of Caitlin Clark. No matter the context.. even if we’re talking about race being a reason for some of the stuff happening.. I have way too much respect for her and women to put that into the universe,” McAfee said.

"My intentions when saying it were complimentary just like the entire segment but, a lot of folks are saying that it certainly wasn’t at all. That’s 100% on me and for that, I apologize…I have sent an apology to Caitlin as well," McAfee added.

However, the former football punter also added that whatever compliments he has paid to Caitlin Clark are all true and he is sticking with that.

Earlier, during one of his segments, McAfee was discussing the 2024 rookie class. He spoke about the impact that rookie players like Cameron Brink, Caitlin Clark, and Angel Reese have had on the WNBA. While calling Clark a superstar, McAfee said this:

"I would like the media people that continue to say 'this rookie class, this rookie class, this rookie class'. No, just call it for what it is, there's one white b*tch for the Indiana team who is a superstar.”

McAfee had said that the narratives around Clark's race being the factor in her popularity were not right. He said that she is a superstar because she plays like one.