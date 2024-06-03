Indiana Fever vs New York Liberty Players Stats and Box Scores for June 2 | 2024 WNBA Commissioner's Cup

The reigning WNBA Commissioner's Cup champion New York Liberty started their defense with a 104-68 win over the Indiana Fever. The Liberty dominated the entire game, taking over the first quarter by limiting the Fever to just 13 points. The second quarter was even, but the lead was just too much.

It was the same story in the second half with the Liberty showing the championship defense that made them Cup champions and WNBA Finals runners-up last year. They limited Caitlin Clark's effect on the game, making her miss tough shots.

With their loss to the Liberty, the Fever are now 1-1 in the Commissioner's Cup standings. New York is a 1-0, with the best East and West teams facing each other in the Cup Final on June 25. The in-season tournament started on June 1 and will end on June 13 with each team playing five games that will count in the regular season standings.

Indiana Fever Players Stats and Box Score

Kelsey Mitchell led the way for the Indiana Fever on a night when Caitlin Clark had the worst game of her young WNBA career. Mitchell finished with 21 points on 9-for-19 shooting from the field, while Clark only had three points after going 1-for-10 from the floor.

NaLyssa Smith had 17 points and eight rebounds, while Aliyah Boston also struggled with just five points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals. It was just a total letdown for the Fever, though they are playing their second game of a back-to-back.

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- N. Smith 17 8 1 1 0 0 3 31 8-14 1-1 0-0 -26 A. Boston 5 4 3 2 0 2 0 26 1-4 0-0 3-5 -26 K. Mitchell 21 0 0 0 0 1 1 30 9-19 3-9 0-0 -29 K. Wallace 6 2 1 1 0 0 2 20 2-7 1-3 1-2 -23 C. Clark 3 2 5 2 1 3 2 29 1-10 1-7 0-0 -28 K. Samuelson 1 4 2 0 0 0 2 20 0-2 0-2 1-1 -17 V. Saxton 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 1-2 0-0 0-0 -3 E. Wheeler 7 4 2 0 0 3 2 18 3-8 1-5 0-0 -9 L. Hull 0 0 2 0 0 1 1 7 0-0 0-0 0-0 -6 G. Berger 6 4 2 0 0 1 3 12 2-7 0-1 2-3 -10 C. Taylor 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 -3 T. Fagbenle DNP

New York Liberty Players Stats and Box Score

Betnijah Laney-Hamilton scored a team-high 20 points in the New York Liberty's victory. She also had five assists and two steals, while Jonquel Jones put up a double-double of 18 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and two steals. Breanna Stewart had a quiet game of 13 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Sabrina Ionescu contributed 16 points, six rebounds and six assists, while Kennedy Burke added 10 points, two rebounds, three steals and three blocks off the bench. It was a total domination by the Liberty, showing everyone why they are the defending WNBA Commissioner's Cup champions.

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- B. Laney-Hamilton 20 2 5 2 0 2 0 25 7-9 1-1 5-5 27 B. Stewart 13 6 5 0 0 0 4 24 5-11 1-4 2-2 30 J. Jones 18 13 4 2 1 3 0 29 8-11 1-3 1-2 24 C. Vandersloot 9 5 7 0 0 2 2 23 4-4 0-0 1-2 23 S. Ionescu 16 6 6 0 0 4 2 27 5-10 2-6 4-5 29 K. Thornton 5 1 1 2 1 0 2 19 2-9 1-4 0-0 11 K. Burke 10 2 1 3 3 1 1 24 4-5 2-2 0-0 16 L. Fiebich 8 1 0 0 0 1 2 17 2-5 2-4 2-2 12 M. Davis 2 2 0 0 1 0 0 5 0-0 0-0 2-2 3 I. Dojkic 3 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 1-1 1-1 0-0 3 N. Sabally DNP

What's next for the Indiana Fever and New York Liberty?

The Indiana Fever will have four days of rest before resuming their 2024 WNBA Commissioner's Cup campaign. They are back in action on June 7 against the Washington Mystics on the road. They then travel to Connecticut on June 10 before finishing the in-season tournament at home on June 13 against the Atlanta Dream.

On the other hand, the New York Liberty will travel to Chicago, Atlanta and Connecticut in a span of five days. They then end the in-season tournament on June 9 at the Barclays Center versus the Washington Mystics. If the Libery finish the tournament with the best record in the East, they have a shot at winning the WNBA Cup in back-to-back seasons.