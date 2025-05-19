"Caitlin Clark following a known racist who harasses Angel Reese": Fans slam Fever star for following Dave Portnoy as his 'classless' tweets resurface

On Saturday afternoon, Caitlin Clark kicked off her second WNBA season in impressive fashion against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky. Following a drama-filled matchup both on and off the court, the star guard is catching heat for a connection to a rather polarizing figure in the sports world.
Among the countless people in attendance for the Fever's regular season opener was Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy. He has long been a fan of Clark and never been shy to speak out against Reese. Back when the two faced off in college, he famously called her 'classless' for taunting Clark when LSU had already secured a victory over Iowa.
Following recent clips jabbing at Reese online, fans have begun targeting Portnoy again. Along with bashing his latest remarks, his old posts have been brought back to light as well. This has resulted in Caitlin Clark facing backlash for following Portnoy on social media.
A large portion of fans feel it is not a good look that the Indiana Fever star follows a media figure who has openly spoken out against one of her main competitors on numerous occasions.
"Her insides match her outside and I'll leave it at that," one fan said.
"But Angel is the hater ? This girl boyfriend and brother were also liking and retweeting hateful tweets about Angel," another fan said.
"Caitlin Clark they can never make me like you," said one fan.
Dave Portnoy slams Angel Reese for dust up with Caitlin Clark
Given their history, the WNBA made the smart move of having Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese face off to begin the 2025 season. Emotions ended up running high in the matchup, as the two nearly got into a scuffle mid-game.
Things started when Clark fouled Reese while she was attempting a layup under the basket. The Chicago Sky forward ended up falling to the floor on the play, resulting in her quickly getting up and making her way to the former No.1 pick. Clark did not end up engaging further, as Reese ended up being held back by numerous players.
While talking about the game on social media, Dave Portnoy touched on Reese's antics during this play. He called her out for embellishing things, as he felt Clark did not foul her that hard.
"She got fouled, totally common foul," Portnoy said. "Falls down and then attacks her basically and makes just a joke out of her existence and why everyone hates Angel Reese."
Clark's foul on Reese was later upgraded to a flagrant upon review from the officials. However, both players downplayed the situation when discussing it during their postgame interviews.