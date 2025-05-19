"Caitlin Clark following a known racist who harasses Angel Reese": Fans slam Fever star for following Dave Portnoy as his 'classless' tweets resurface

On Saturday afternoon, Caitlin Clark kicked off her second WNBA season in impressive fashion against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky. Following a drama-filled matchup both on and off the court, the star guard is catching heat for a connection to a rather polarizing figure in the sports world.

Among the countless people in attendance for the Fever's regular season opener was Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy. He has long been a fan of Clark and never been shy to speak out against Reese. Back when the two faced off in college, he famously called her 'classless' for taunting Clark when LSU had already secured a victory over Iowa.

Following recent clips jabbing at Reese online, fans have begun targeting Portnoy again. Along with bashing his latest remarks, his old posts have been brought back to light as well. This has resulted in Caitlin Clark facing backlash for following Portnoy on social media.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A large portion of fans feel it is not a good look that the Indiana Fever star follows a media figure who has openly spoken out against one of her main competitors on numerous occasions.

"Her insides match her outside and I'll leave it at that," one fan said.

"But Angel is the hater ? This girl boyfriend and brother were also liking and retweeting hateful tweets about Angel," another fan said.

"Caitlin Clark they can never make me like you," said one fan.

Dave Portnoy slams Angel Reese for dust up with Caitlin Clark

Given their history, the WNBA made the smart move of having Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese face off to begin the 2025 season. Emotions ended up running high in the matchup, as the two nearly got into a scuffle mid-game.

Things started when Clark fouled Reese while she was attempting a layup under the basket. The Chicago Sky forward ended up falling to the floor on the play, resulting in her quickly getting up and making her way to the former No.1 pick. Clark did not end up engaging further, as Reese ended up being held back by numerous players.

While talking about the game on social media, Dave Portnoy touched on Reese's antics during this play. He called her out for embellishing things, as he felt Clark did not foul her that hard.

"She got fouled, totally common foul," Portnoy said. "Falls down and then attacks her basically and makes just a joke out of her existence and why everyone hates Angel Reese."

Expand Tweet

Clark's foul on Reese was later upgraded to a flagrant upon review from the officials. However, both players downplayed the situation when discussing it during their postgame interviews.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kevin McCormick Kevin McCormick is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in journalism and a bachelor's degree in Sports Management Marketing from Holy Family University.



Kevin has worked with various notable outlets throughout his career, including 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, Heavy Sports, and Sports Illustrated/FanNation, before joining Sportskeeda in March 2022.



Specializing in NBA and WNBA coverage, Kevin's passion for basketball stems from his hometown team, the Philadelphia 76ers. Among his favorite players are Kevin Durant, Chet Holmgren, and Steph Curry, while his all-time favorites include Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.



Kevin holds Coach K in high regard for the large input he's had on the game helping mold players across multiple generations. Kevin believes the iconic rivalry between Larry Bird and Magic Johnson helped elevate the league to its current status.



Through his writing, Kevin provides in-depth analysis and insights into player and coach quotes. He prioritizes sourcing information from credible and reliable outlets.



Kevin enjoys reading, aiming to finish at least one book per month, and he is a big fan of music. Know More