Caitlin Clark and former Aces rookie make feelings 'absolutely' clear on Taylor Swift’s ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ cover

Indiana Fever star and Taylor Swift superfan Caitlin Clark expressed her thoughts on the artist's latest work. Swift announced her new album, &quot;The Life of a Showgirl,&quot; on the latest episode of &quot;New Heights.&quot; Her partner, Travis Kelce, a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, and his brother Jason host the show.The new album will be released on Oct. 3, which has all the Swifties excited. It's the artist's 16th album (12th studio) and will be following &quot;The Tortured Poets Department,&quot; which has received mixed critical reviews.On Instagram, Swift teased her fans about the album with photos and the track list. The record will have 16 songs, according to the social media post from the Grammy-award-winning singer. The title track will also feature pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter.&quot;And, baby, that’s show business for you. New album The Life of a Showgirl. Out October 3 ❤️‍🔥&quot; Swift posted on Instagram. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe WNBA star couldn't hold her excitement for the new album and shared the post on her Instagram stories.&quot;Absolutely,&quot; Caitlin Clark wrote.The Fever star revealed her excitement for the new Taylor Swift album. via @caitlinclark22Even former Las Vegas Aces rookie Elizabeth Kitley revealed how big a fan she is. Kitley also shared the pop icon's post on her Instagram stories.“Hey so my name is now in a taylor song title,” Kitley wrote, referring to the second track titled “Elizabeth Taylor.”Kitley shared Swift's post about her newest album. via @elizabethkitleySwift's last album was released in 2024.Caitlin Clark is a Swiftie for lifeCaitlin Clark has been expressive about her love and support for Taylor Swift. She's gone to the artist's sixth concert tour, &quot;The Eras Tour,&quot; where she performed in Indianapolis.She's also one of the lucky fans who got to meet and have a conversation with Swift. During a regular-season game between the Chiefs and the Houston Texans, the two were filmed sitting next to each other, whispering while watching the game.Clark revealed that she was explaining football rules to the artist, who was curiously supporting her boyfriend.“Honestly, I love football, and I know a lot about football,” Clark began. “So I was, like, telling her why they threw a flag. In the best way, she doesn’t know a lot about [football] — I don’t even know everything, so I was just explaining things.”Although she's spoken to her multiple times, Caitlin Clark is still a big fan. Before the release of the newest New Heights podcast, he joked about the Swifties potentially crashing YouTube with Swift's appearance.&quot;Are we sure YouTube isn’t going to crash tonight? 😅&quot; Clark asked.Caitlin Clark @CaitlinClark22LINKAre we sure YouTube isn’t going to crash tonight? 😅Clark continues to be a fan of the artist, despite being one of the most renowned female athletes in the world.