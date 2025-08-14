  • home icon
Caitlin Clark and former Aces rookie make feelings 'absolutely' clear on Taylor Swift’s ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ cover

By Reign Amurao
Published Aug 14, 2025 00:14 GMT
Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark reacts to Taylor Swift
Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark reacts to Taylor Swift's new album (Image Source: Getty/Instagram)

Indiana Fever star and Taylor Swift superfan Caitlin Clark expressed her thoughts on the artist's latest work. Swift announced her new album, "The Life of a Showgirl," on the latest episode of "New Heights." Her partner, Travis Kelce, a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, and his brother Jason host the show.

The new album will be released on Oct. 3, which has all the Swifties excited. It's the artist's 16th album (12th studio) and will be following "The Tortured Poets Department," which has received mixed critical reviews.

On Instagram, Swift teased her fans about the album with photos and the track list. The record will have 16 songs, according to the social media post from the Grammy-award-winning singer. The title track will also feature pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter.

"And, baby, that’s show business for you. New album The Life of a Showgirl. Out October 3 ❤️‍🔥" Swift posted on Instagram.
The WNBA star couldn't hold her excitement for the new album and shared the post on her Instagram stories.

"Absolutely," Caitlin Clark wrote.
The Fever star revealed her excitement for the new Taylor Swift album. via @caitlinclark22
The Fever star revealed her excitement for the new Taylor Swift album. via @caitlinclark22

Even former Las Vegas Aces rookie Elizabeth Kitley revealed how big a fan she is. Kitley also shared the pop icon's post on her Instagram stories.

“Hey so my name is now in a taylor song title,” Kitley wrote, referring to the second track titled “Elizabeth Taylor.”
Kitley shared Swift&#039;s post about her newest album. via @elizabethkitley
Kitley shared Swift's post about her newest album. via @elizabethkitley

Swift's last album was released in 2024.

Caitlin Clark is a Swiftie for life

Caitlin Clark has been expressive about her love and support for Taylor Swift. She's gone to the artist's sixth concert tour, "The Eras Tour," where she performed in Indianapolis.

She's also one of the lucky fans who got to meet and have a conversation with Swift. During a regular-season game between the Chiefs and the Houston Texans, the two were filmed sitting next to each other, whispering while watching the game.

Clark revealed that she was explaining football rules to the artist, who was curiously supporting her boyfriend.

“Honestly, I love football, and I know a lot about football,” Clark began. “So I was, like, telling her why they threw a flag. In the best way, she doesn’t know a lot about [football] — I don’t even know everything, so I was just explaining things.”
Although she's spoken to her multiple times, Caitlin Clark is still a big fan. Before the release of the newest New Heights podcast, he joked about the Swifties potentially crashing YouTube with Swift's appearance.

"Are we sure YouTube isn’t going to crash tonight? 😅" Clark asked.

Clark continues to be a fan of the artist, despite being one of the most renowned female athletes in the world.

Reign Amurao

Twitter icon

Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.

A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline. 

From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.

Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.

Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films.

