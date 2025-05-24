Caitlin Clark "foul merchant" remark by podcaster in Las Vegas Aces jersey leaves fans shell-shocked

Caitlin Clark has been the talk of the town in year two, much like her rookie season with the Indiana Fever. Clark's name has been tied to several topics, but the recurring conversation is about the improvements she made in the offseason.
WNBA podcaster Cassie Chantel shared her thoughts on Clark's sophomore season on the latest episode of her 'Let's Talk Hoops Podcast' on Friday, following the Indiana Fever's 81-76 victory over the Atlanta Dream.
"I haven't seen much of a improvement from her rookie season to now...I will say she's a foul merchant and she has gotten even more crafty in how she draws fouls and that's the biggest improvement I see," Chantel said.
"As a coach I have to say it is a strategy. She's doing a lot of hooking, a lot of holding and it's deceptive to the refs and what we often see or what the referees often see is the retaliation so now teams are going to have to strategize the counter for that," Chantel added.
Fans of Caitlin Clark and the WNBA were shocked by Chantel's take on the Fever star. Several fans suggested it was an all-around bad take for the podcaster.
Other fans were initially put off by the comments of Clark due to the Las Vegas Aces jersey Chantel was wearing in the podcast.
The Indiana Fever have opened the season 2-1, but Clark struggled in their last game against the Atlanta Dream, as she finished with just 11 points and six assists. She posted a double-double in each of the team's first two games.
Cassie Chantel compares Caitlin Clark's game to NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
In the same segment, Cassie Chantel put Clark into elite company when she compared the Fever's guard to the reigning NBA MVP.
Chantel highlighted Clark's ability to draw fouls while comparing it to Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
"What Caitlin Clark is bringing to the W is very reminiscent of what we see in the men's league, especially from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He's a player that there's a lot of discourse surrounding him being a foul merchant," Chantel said.
Gilgeous-Alexander has been named the NBA MVP after leading OKC to a league-best 68 wins and leading the league in points per game. His ability to get to the free throw line was vital in his near 32 points per game this season.
The comparison may prove to be true as Clark is the early favorite to win the WNBA MVP this season.