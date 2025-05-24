  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Caitlin Clark
  • Caitlin Clark "foul merchant" remark by podcaster in Las Vegas Aces jersey leaves fans shell-shocked

Caitlin Clark "foul merchant" remark by podcaster in Las Vegas Aces jersey leaves fans shell-shocked

By Serenity J. Bishop
Modified May 24, 2025 06:16 GMT
Indiana Fever v Atlanta Dream - Source: Getty
Indiana Fever v Atlanta Dream - Source: Getty

Caitlin Clark has been the talk of the town in year two, much like her rookie season with the Indiana Fever. Clark's name has been tied to several topics, but the recurring conversation is about the improvements she made in the offseason.

Ad

WNBA podcaster Cassie Chantel shared her thoughts on Clark's sophomore season on the latest episode of her 'Let's Talk Hoops Podcast' on Friday, following the Indiana Fever's 81-76 victory over the Atlanta Dream.

"I haven't seen much of a improvement from her rookie season to now...I will say she's a foul merchant and she has gotten even more crafty in how she draws fouls and that's the biggest improvement I see," Chantel said.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad
"As a coach I have to say it is a strategy. She's doing a lot of hooking, a lot of holding and it's deceptive to the refs and what we often see or what the referees often see is the retaliation so now teams are going to have to strategize the counter for that," Chantel added.
Ad

Fans of Caitlin Clark and the WNBA were shocked by Chantel's take on the Fever star. Several fans suggested it was an all-around bad take for the podcaster.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Other fans were initially put off by the comments of Clark due to the Las Vegas Aces jersey Chantel was wearing in the podcast.

Ad
Ad
Ad

The Indiana Fever have opened the season 2-1, but Clark struggled in their last game against the Atlanta Dream, as she finished with just 11 points and six assists. She posted a double-double in each of the team's first two games.

Cassie Chantel compares Caitlin Clark's game to NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

In the same segment, Cassie Chantel put Clark into elite company when she compared the Fever's guard to the reigning NBA MVP.

Ad

Chantel highlighted Clark's ability to draw fouls while comparing it to Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

"What Caitlin Clark is bringing to the W is very reminiscent of what we see in the men's league, especially from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He's a player that there's a lot of discourse surrounding him being a foul merchant," Chantel said.

Gilgeous-Alexander has been named the NBA MVP after leading OKC to a league-best 68 wins and leading the league in points per game. His ability to get to the free throw line was vital in his near 32 points per game this season.

The comparison may prove to be true as Clark is the early favorite to win the WNBA MVP this season.

About the author
Serenity J. Bishop

Serenity J. Bishop

Twitter icon

Serenity Bishop is a WNBA Expert and Correspondent at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field.

He is originally from Long Island and moved to Connecticut shortly after graduating from Temple University with a Bachelor of Arts in journalism. Serenity began his career covering high school sports before advancing to cover UConn Basketball and the WNBA.

Serenity's favorite team is the LA Lakers because he is a massive Lebron James fan. Aside from James, Serenity's favorite basketball names are Allen Iverson, Derrick Rose, Dwyane Wade and Tracy McGrady. Those five players made him fall in love with the game.

Serenity is the youngest of five siblings and enjoys watching sports, reading about history, traveling and watching Marvel movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications