Caitlin Clark "foul merchant" remark by podcaster in Las Vegas Aces jersey leaves fans shell-shocked

Caitlin Clark has been the talk of the town in year two, much like her rookie season with the Indiana Fever. Clark's name has been tied to several topics, but the recurring conversation is about the improvements she made in the offseason.

Ad

WNBA podcaster Cassie Chantel shared her thoughts on Clark's sophomore season on the latest episode of her 'Let's Talk Hoops Podcast' on Friday, following the Indiana Fever's 81-76 victory over the Atlanta Dream.

"I haven't seen much of a improvement from her rookie season to now...I will say she's a foul merchant and she has gotten even more crafty in how she draws fouls and that's the biggest improvement I see," Chantel said.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

"As a coach I have to say it is a strategy. She's doing a lot of hooking, a lot of holding and it's deceptive to the refs and what we often see or what the referees often see is the retaliation so now teams are going to have to strategize the counter for that," Chantel added.

Ad

Fans of Caitlin Clark and the WNBA were shocked by Chantel's take on the Fever star. Several fans suggested it was an all-around bad take for the podcaster.

Maserati 18 @@18fredm Omg this is a horrible analysis. I always say wnba fans know more about the history of their league than they do about the game of basketball.

Ad

Zay @@NameIsZay I disagree with the foul merchant portion but other than that i like the vid

Ad

Pam @@lilkasperss Only hooking, pulling, hacking i see is what's done to her wtf is this s***. People just creste narratives

Ad

Other fans were initially put off by the comments of Clark due to the Las Vegas Aces jersey Chantel was wearing in the podcast.

MVP CC22 @@cc22ball Saying this while wearing that jersey is a choice...

Ad

Evelyn DR @ @prettygirle2004 The only foul merchant I see around here is whose jersey’s she is wearing, A’ja Wilson 22. Just looking in her direction gets you whistled. Nearly half her points seem to come from the free throw line every game.

Ad

Micah Guevara @@micahdg10 “From her rookie season til now”, hasn’t it been 3 games

Ad

The Indiana Fever have opened the season 2-1, but Clark struggled in their last game against the Atlanta Dream, as she finished with just 11 points and six assists. She posted a double-double in each of the team's first two games.

Cassie Chantel compares Caitlin Clark's game to NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

In the same segment, Cassie Chantel put Clark into elite company when she compared the Fever's guard to the reigning NBA MVP.

Ad

Chantel highlighted Clark's ability to draw fouls while comparing it to Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

"What Caitlin Clark is bringing to the W is very reminiscent of what we see in the men's league, especially from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He's a player that there's a lot of discourse surrounding him being a foul merchant," Chantel said.

Gilgeous-Alexander has been named the NBA MVP after leading OKC to a league-best 68 wins and leading the league in points per game. His ability to get to the free throw line was vital in his near 32 points per game this season.

The comparison may prove to be true as Clark is the early favorite to win the WNBA MVP this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Serenity J. Bishop Serenity Bishop is a WNBA Expert and Correspondent at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field.



He is originally from Long Island and moved to Connecticut shortly after graduating from Temple University with a Bachelor of Arts in journalism. Serenity began his career covering high school sports before advancing to cover UConn Basketball and the WNBA.



Serenity's favorite team is the LA Lakers because he is a massive Lebron James fan. Aside from James, Serenity's favorite basketball names are Allen Iverson, Derrick Rose, Dwyane Wade and Tracy McGrady. Those five players made him fall in love with the game.



Serenity is the youngest of five siblings and enjoys watching sports, reading about history, traveling and watching Marvel movies. Know More