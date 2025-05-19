Caitlin Clark gets immortalized with a special SLAM edition and it sold out in minutes

Caitlin Clark is the biggest sensation in American sports right now. She just tipped off her second season in the WNBA, but the frenzy is at an all-time high.

That was evident again early on Monday, as her fans sold out of an expensive piece of memorabilia in minutes.

Despite selling for $94, fans sold out of the GOLD METAL edition of SLAM magazine, which featured the Indiana Fever star point guard.

Per SLAM, they will also release an ORANGE METAL edition on Wednesday at 11:00 am (ET). It will be a limited issue, and they will only print as many copies as are sold in the first 48 hours.

The magazine features a long story about Clark, ranging from her days as a kid in Iowa and her dreams of being a pro hooper to the unmatched frenzy she's generated around women's sports.

Robert Griffin III says Angel Reese hates Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark is the most popular female athlete on Earth right now, and she's just getting started.

The WNBA tried to sell this new era as a rivalry between her and Angel Reese as the two faces of the league. However, Clark's platform and popularity are unmatched right now:

That's why former NFL star Robert Griffin III believes it's time to call a spade a spade. Following the Indiana Fever's blowout win over the Chicago Sky, Griffin argued that it was time to acknowledge that Reese hated her.

"Angel Reese hates Caitlin Clark. It’s staring us all right in the face, but people are afraid to say it," Griffin said. "Gets mad when people praise Caitlin Clark for the explosion of popularity around Women’s Basketball. Celebrates when her teammates flagrantly foul Caitlin Clark. Goes after and tries to punch Caitlin Clark after a routine “make them earn it foul” after Angel Reese fouled Aaliyah Boston with a push in the back that wasn’t called. That’s not just hate. That’s jealousy and resentment."

The retired quarterback also claimed that people didn't want to discuss this because of the complicated racial dynamics of American history. Still, Reese couldn't hide her hatred, resentment and jealousy anymore.

Regardless of how they feel about one another, everybody will want to witness the rise and ascent of someone who is considered to be the greatest female basketball player of all time.

