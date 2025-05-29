Caitlin Clark gets kicked out by Fever coach Stephanie White in lighthearted courtside moment

Caitlin Clark has proven time and again in her career that she has impeccable timing. This doesn't just apply to her eye-popping passes and effortless shots from beyond the arc, though. Even in comedic moments, Clark is a proficient hand.

In a viral clip from Wednesday's Indiana Fever-Washington Mystics matchup, Clark can be seen occupying the seat that apparently belonged to her head coach Stephanie White. When White arrives on the scene, she graciously asks her star guard to leave the seat — and Clark obliges with a smile.

The scene in this clip is but one lighthearted CC moment from CFG Bank Arena. In another viral moment, Clark was seen carrying a child as she went on her pre-game tunnel walk.

A number of online users identified the child in Clark's arms as the son of Fever assistant coaches Austin Kelly and Karima Christmas-Kelly. Later, during warmups, Clark was seen playing the role of photographer as her teammates put up shots.

Unfortunately for the Fever star's fans, these nice little moments will be all that they'll see of their favorite player for the foreseeable future. This past Monday, the Fever announced that Clark sustained a left quadriceps injury that will keep her out of action for at least two months.

Wednesday's game against the Mystics happened to be the Fever's first game without Clark in the lineup this season. Washington ended up defeating Indiana 83-77. Evidently, the Fever still have to learn how to close out games sans Clark.

Caitlin Clark spends time with fans in Baltimore venue of Fever-Mystics games

Ironically, the so-called "Caitlin Clark effect" could have led the Mystics organization to move the May 28 Fever game from their typical venue of CareFirst Arena to the bigger CFG Bank Arena. Though Clark didn't suit up in this game, many fans still got to enjoy her presence on Wednesday.

Prior to tip-off, Clark was seen taking selfies and signing autographs with fans at the 14,000-seat venue.

Clark has gone on record as saying that she embraces fan engagement as part and parcel of her life as a WNBA star. Clearly, not even a quad injury can stop her from taking part in this.

