Caitlin Clark gets promising injury update as Fever coach reveals her push to return vs Mystics despite being sidelined

Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White on Saturday praised Caitlin Clark and shared an update on her injury as the team prepares for the second game of their back-to-back preseason opener.

Ad

Following the Fever's 79-74 win against the Washington Mystics at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, a reporter asked White about Clark’s activity on the sidelines.

Clark, out due to a leg injury, was active on the bench. Despite not being in uniform, she was seen celebrating and offering instructions to her teammates.

"First of all, her communication was outstanding," White said. "Seeing different things on the floor and being able to communicate that in huddle.

Ad

Trending

"I heard a lot of different voices, but when you're not playing, it gives you a different perspective. And I thought she did a really good job with her teammates."

White added that Clark’s engagement helped the Fever coaching staff during the game. The 2023 WNBA Coach of the Year also shared the status of Clark’s injured leg..

"As far as status update, she had a lot of progress in the last 24 hours, and that was our goal," White said. "Our goal is to see how she progresses everyday, so we'll see what happens and see how she feels after the workout she went through today. Hopefully she'll be ready to go tomorrow."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

On Sunday, the Fever will face the Brazil National Team at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. The game also serves as a homecoming for Caitlin Clark, the former Iowa Hawkeyes star.

Caitlin Clark feels the need to be an extension of her coach on the court

During the Indiana Fever’s media day on Wednesday, a reporter asked Caitlin Clark about her increased role in her second season in the WNBA. Clark said that, as a leader, she’ll be happy when her team wins and added that she’s ready to lead amid high expectations.

Ad

"I'm the point guard so people are going to be expecting a lot from me," Clark said. "I need to be there for my teammates, be an extension of Steph on the court and just be a great leader and have a lot of fun doing it."

Expand Tweet

The Fever will play their third and final preseason game on May 10 against the Atlanta Dream at Gateway Center in College Park, Georgia. They open the 2025 WNBA season against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky on May 17.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kim Daniel Rubinos Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.



Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.



Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.



Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe. Know More