Caitlin Clark gets trolled by Sophie Cunningham & Lexi Hull over Fever star's 'Deja Vu' moment from Fever preseason game

Caitlin Clark returned triumphantly to Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday to lead the Indiana Fever against the Brazil National Team. Now a WNBA superstar, she gave the fans a show that Iowa supporters were accustomed to seeing from Clark in college. The former two-time Naismith College Player of the Year hit a signature shot that brought a sense of deja vu.

The Fever point guard hit a 36-footer a few feet away from her No. 22 logo on the Hawkeyes’ home arena. The carving on the floor commemorates her shot against Michigan in 2024, which broke Kelsey Plum’s all-time NCAA basketball women’s scoring record.

Caitlin Clark shared snapshots of the memorable event on Instagram on Monday, prompting Lexie Hull and Sophie Cunningham to react.

“Commenting and liking 🫡”

Lexie Hull and Sophie Cunningham trolling Caitlin Clark after the WNBA superstar shared photos of her deja vu night on Sunday in her return to Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa. [photo: @caitlinclark22/IG]

The trolling likely came to get back at Clark who took a hilarious shot at Hull and Cunningham on Thursday. When the former Phoenix Mercury guard shared a photo of herself and Hull, the WNBA superstar wrote:

“Little less tanning. A little more bball ladies”

Hull and Cunningham got back at their Indiana Fever teammate following her trolling on Thursday. [photo: sophie_cham/IG]

When the WNBA All-Star showed photos of her return to her old stomping grounds, Lexie Hull and Sophie Cunningham could not hold back.

Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham and Lexie Hull played well in the blowout win over Brazil

Caitlin Clark went left following a Natasha Howard screen to open the Indiana Fever scoring against Brazil. Unsurprisingly, she broke the ice with a 24-footer that set the tone for her team’s dominant win against the visiting South Americans. Clark finished the game with 16 points, highlighted by excellent shotmaking, including the 36-footer that shook the Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Fever coach Stephanie White inserted Sophie Cunningham before the first quarter ended. She contributed six points, three rebounds and one assist. Cunningham’s vaunted hustle and energy were on full display when she played.

Lexie Hull also had an off-the-bench role. She was even more proficient than Clark from behind the arc, making 3 of 3 attempts from that range.

The trio had a hand in Indiana’s 108-44 beatdown of the Brazilians.

